ANCYL President Collen Malatje advocates for a significant shift in leadership, urging long-standing ANC parliamentarians to retire

The call for retirement aligns with the ANCYL's vision for a more inclusive and youthful representation in key political positions

Malatje highlighted the ANCYL's intention to demand a substantial presence of young leaders within Parliament and Provincial legislatures

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes and elections at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika.

ANCYL President Collen Malatje is asking veterans to give the youth a chance to lead. Images:@MyANC

Source: Twitter

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatje is advocating for experienced ANC leaders in parliament to retire after May's elections.

ANCYL calls for change

Speaking at the launch of the Northern Cape Youth League Volunteers event in Kuruman, Malatje emphasises the need for a significant infusion of young leaders in parliament and provincial legislatures post-election.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SABC, the Youth League leader says that after the ANC wins elections, they will demand a sizable representation of the ANC's young leaders in Parliament and Provincial legislatures.

Malatje also thanked the minister in the presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who will retire after the elections and says their peers should follow suit.

“They must call their friends and request them to follow suit because there are young people on the list, and we still want them to go up; now they are closing the space for the youth, (and)can they follow suit? All the pensioners that have accepted must decline the nomination, and those that have been accused of corruption, we don’t want them on our list.”

Netizens divided over renewal calls

While many have called on the youth to take over some leadership positions in the ANC, not all are convinced.

Read some of the reactions below:

@Bongani Mgubela shared:

"Malema once said that during his tenure as president, the rest is history. Where is he now."

@Phila Ndlovu said:

"It's late. He was supposed to say all ANC members must do so."

@Bloza Mositsa commented:

"Collen Malatje is still a young boy .senior comrade are the pillars of the organisation we are learning from."

@U Hone Ane Atshila motivated:

"Vote ANC."

@Shidda Alex Mwangonde joked:

"You are fired, my friend."

@Skhumbuzo Ngcamba expressed:

"This Collen Malatje character is a new version of Hlaudi, a whole comedian than a young politician."

ANCYL's president criticises Jacob Zuma

In a similar story, Briefly News ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji, who strongly condemned former President Jacob Zuma for sabotaging the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

Malatji stressed that Zuma's conduct had damaged the reputation of the ANC.

Many new political parties in the country formed after the ANC implemented the step-aside resolution, rooting out corrupt officials.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News