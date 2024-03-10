Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has promised to tackle the country's critical issues if voted into power

Malema has vowed to tackle the high unemployment rate, land redistribution and loadshedding

KaNyamazane stadium in Mpumalanga saw a packed crowd as thousands gathered to hear their leader

EFF leader Julius Malema brings his two sons to the manifesto launch held in Mpumalanga. Images: Economic Freedom Fighters

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) went all out at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga, drawing in thousands of supporters to fill the venue on Saturday.

EFF rocks manifesto launch

Addressing supporters, EFF leader Julius Malema tackled pressing issues plaguing South Africa, particularly in Mpumalanga. He also made bold promises for a future under the EFF's governance.

The party's upcoming election slogan is "Jobs and land now! Stop loadshedding," referencing the nation's high unemployment rate exceeding 30%, sluggish land redistribution, and the prevalent electricity crisis leading to rolling power outages.

During his address, Malema said:

"We remain resolute that the EFF government will expropriate all land without compensation for equal redistribution in use, create millions of jobs through re-industrialisation using the state, stop loadshedding, rebuild our education system, and fix crime in this country."

EFF gains popularity

The EFF has garnered popularity among many South Africans, particularly the youth, due to its radical policies, including the expropriation of white-owned land and the nationalisation of mines and banks.

In the 2019 national elections, the EFF secured 10% of the vote, positioning itself as the third-largest opposition party in the country.

Netizens weigh in

While Malema made bold promises, people throughout the country were impressed by his party's growth. At the same time, others are scared of what could happen if voted into power.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BrunoDruchen said:

"The Provincial Manifesto launch of the EFF excluded the Deaf Community from viewing the launch at the rally."

@Bamba la! commented:

"It's time for the CIC to go."

@Jazzman shared:

"Someone says the elderly need food to take their medication; perhaps not all ate in their buses; please leadership."

@gaba_ye praised:

"And I love what the EFF is doing, allowing up-and-coming local artists to showcase their talents; that's lovely."

@Tshepo E Radebe commented:

"Respect my leadership Full stadium ️ on #Derby day, marching to the union building."

@Shaen shared:

"All talk. but no action, radical promises but nothing done."

