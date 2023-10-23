South Africans are urgently demanding government intervention to stop foreign-owned spaza shops' operations following a violent clash in KwaThema.

A community attempting to close down a foreign-owned shop faced gunfire, intensifying the call for official support

The clash led to the torching of a bakkie reportedly owned by foreign nationals, sparking increased concern

GAUTENG - South Africans are calling for the government and the police to step in and assist communities who have embarked on total shutdowns operations of foreign-owned spaza shops.

This comes after the community of KwaThema, south-west of Springs was allegedly involved in a violent standoff with foreign owners of one of the shops they attempted to shut down in the area.

In a series of videos shared by @PSAFLIVE on X, the confrontation between the community and the shop owners resulted in a bakkie said to be owned by the shop owners set alight.

Child dies after suspected food poisoning

Briefly News previously reported on the untimely death of yet another child in the Gauteng province, this time in Tsepisong, Roodeport, of suspected food poisoning

A student from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School lost their life at a local clinic after allegedly consuming biscuits purchased from a local spaza shop.

Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said two Grade 3 boys complained of severe stomach cramps during a school lesson. The boys were rushed to Tshepisong Clinic, where unfortunately one of them died within minutes of receiving medical care, reported TimesLIVE. The surviving student was transferred to Leratong Hospital for extensive medical care.

Netizens voice concerns over government non-action

Below are some of the comments:

@Magoshi7 posed this question:

"Shooting at the community is a sign of disrespect to the minister of police. Are foreigners allowed to carry firearms in a foreign country, or is just happening here is South Africa?"

@ZakheMabaso had this to say:

"People have realised that marching with placards fails. They have now taken back their power from the government and fixing their communities."

@MavugaS17319 asked:

"Will South Africans take over? Or we will be forced to go to pick n pay to buy bread, or wait for them to return after two weeks?"

@mabalehaci voiced this sentiment:

That's exactly what happens when the government is turning a blind eye to hearing the complaints from its people."

@urbanangler25 lambasted:

"These foreigners have been given too much time here to do as they please. Stop supporting these shops!

@jtmagolego commented:

"If the SAPS can't protect the natives then they should take off their uniform and let those who can do the job. Those officers who ran away should be held accountable for their actions."

Mounting tensions in Gauteng townships

Briefly News previously reported that the mounting tensions in Gauteng townships started when a spate of cases of children dying after allegedly consuming snacks bought from local vendors came to light. The events led to community members together with social activists Operation Dudula embarking on an operation to shut all spaza shops run by illegal foreigners.

The first operation was carried out in Naledi, Soweto where two children died after allegedly consuming biscuits bought from a local spaza shop run by a foreign national. Other townships in the province followed suit, with Mamelodi joining in on the operation.

