City of Cape Town Issues R4 Million Worth of Fines for Illegal Dumping
- The City of Cape Town has issued more than 2600 fines for illegal dumping in the current financial
- The City also embarked on a cleaning campaign where they cleaned areas where people experiencing homelessness slept at
- South Africans had different views on what should be done to those who are found guilty of illegal dumping
CAPE TOWN — The City of Cape own said it fined illegal dumpers penalties worth R4 million in the 2023/2024 financial year.
Cape Town issues fines worth millions
TimesLIVE reported that the City of Cape Town issued 2631 fines and 1280 compliance notices to those found guilty of illegal dumping. The City also said that its urban waste management bylaw enforcement unit conducted 55 operations over the period.
The team also conducted 50 clean-up campaigns with other departments. They cleaned the areas where the homeless people slept, including the Wynberg, Cape Town, and Bellville CBDs.
Netizens talk about illegal dumping
South Africans on Facebook discussed illegal dumping and what should happen to those found guilty.
Yvonne Taylor said:
"Keep it up."
Nico Smit said:
"It didn't look like the people learned their lesson."
Freddie Smuts said:
"Fine them, and let them clean up under supervision."
Hrzn Thabang asked:
"So you're gonna fine people who can barely afford to live in that very same place?"
Arnold Kgomotso Mothoa said:
"They should be arrested and made to serve community service in the very dumps they cause."
Lehlohonolo Ramokanate said:
"Illegal immigrants, illegal miners and illegal dumpers. South Africa is a melting pot of illegality."
