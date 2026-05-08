Several people were left dead after an accident involving a Malawian bus on the N1 near Makhado in Limpopo on 7 May 2026

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed that the bus was travelling from Malawi to Gauteng

A survivor of the crash, Isaac Gisali, shared details about the journey into South Africa and what led to the fatal crash

A survivor of a bus crash in Limpopo spoke about the final moments before the accident involving the Malawian bus. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO – A survivor of a bus crash on the N1 near Makhado has shed more light on what happened minutes before the fatal accident.

Isaac Gisali, a Kenyan national, was one of the 61 passengers on board a Malawian bus travelling towards Gauteng. The bus crashed near the Witvlag turn-off outside Makhado, leaving several passengers dead.

The exact number of fatalities is still to be confirmed, but the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed that 22 people sustained serious injuries.

Survivor details final moments before accident

In a video which has since surfaced on social media, Gisali provided more details about the trip from Malawi to South Africa. He said that just after Musina, the brakes failed near a tunnel, but the driver got out and was able to fix the problem.

Gisali added that near the second tunnel, the brakes failed again, and because it was so dark, the driver could not find a place to try to stop the vehicle.

He could not do so, and the bus ultimately crashed into a ditch on the N1 on Thursday, 7 April 2026. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News