Music Legend Doc Shebeleza Admitted to the Hospital Following a Health Scare
- South African music legend Doc Shebeleza was admitted to a private hospital in Johannesburg recently
- This was after a health scare on a Sunday morning as he was rushed to the hospital when he became weak
- The 51-year-old musician said that the doctors are still running some tests on him, and he hopes he'll be out soon
South African music legend Doc Shebeleza was recently rushed to a private hospital in Johannesburg.
Doc Shebeleza admitted to hospital after a health scare
The Ebumnandini hitmaker had many people worried after he was rushed to a private hospital in Johannesburg on a Sunday morning not far from his home.
According to Zimoja, the legendary musician has been admitted to the hospital following a health scare. Speaking to Doc Shebeleza, he said that he was not feeling well.
He said:
"I didn't feel well and had no energy. I went to the hospital, and they urgently admitted me, saying my veins weren't functioning properly. I just laughed. Life."
The 51-year-old Doc Shebeleza further mentioned that he is in good hands and that the doctors are still running some tests:
"I'm in good hands. The doctors are still running some tests. I hope and trust that I'll be out soon. For now I will take this time to try and relax."
The star suspected he was fatigued as he had been working nonstop and travelling a lot lately, but he has assured his fans that he will be out of the hospital very soon and hopes that his health scare is not severe.
