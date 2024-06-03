South African music legend Doc Shebeleza was admitted to a private hospital in Johannesburg recently

This was after a health scare on a Sunday morning as he was rushed to the hospital when he became weak

The 51-year-old musician said that the doctors are still running some tests on him, and he hopes he'll be out soon

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Music legend Doc Shebeleza was rushed to hospital recently. Image: @voiceofSA, @snl24

Source: UGC

South African music legend Doc Shebeleza was recently rushed to a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Doc Shebeleza admitted to hospital after a health scare

The Ebumnandini hitmaker had many people worried after he was rushed to a private hospital in Johannesburg on a Sunday morning not far from his home.

According to Zimoja, the legendary musician has been admitted to the hospital following a health scare. Speaking to Doc Shebeleza, he said that he was not feeling well.

He said:

"I didn't feel well and had no energy. I went to the hospital, and they urgently admitted me, saying my veins weren't functioning properly. I just laughed. Life."

The 51-year-old Doc Shebeleza further mentioned that he is in good hands and that the doctors are still running some tests:

"I'm in good hands. The doctors are still running some tests. I hope and trust that I'll be out soon. For now I will take this time to try and relax."

The star suspected he was fatigued as he had been working nonstop and travelling a lot lately, but he has assured his fans that he will be out of the hospital very soon and hopes that his health scare is not severe.

Zoleka has blood clots and fibrosis in her lung

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that it had been eleven long years since Nelson Mandela's granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer, and she continued to fight her health complications daily.

Zoleka Mandela also shared that she went and did a CT scan, which later showed that she had blood clots and fibrosis in her lung. She said:

"A few weeks ago, I underwent a CT scan, revealing the presence of both blood clots and fibrosis in my lung. This discovery provides an explanation for the chest pains I had been experiencing."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News