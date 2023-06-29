Singer Madonna has reportedly developed a bacterial infection which landed her in the intensive care unit

Her tour manager Guy Oseary shared on Instagram that the singer stayed in the hospital for several days

The Celebration Tour has also been postponed, as well as other work commitments

Madonna has received some well wishes from her celebrity friends and fans worldwide following her hospitalisation.

Madonna has postponed her world tour following as she recovers under medical care. Image: @madonna

Madonna's Celebration Tour has been postponed due to her bacterial infection, which landed her in hospital for several days, reports Independent.

The Like A Prayer hitmaker's tour manager Guy Oseary shared on his Instagram page that she is still under medical care.

Madonna found unresponsive at her home, rushed to a NYC hospital

Page Six reported that Madonna was found unresponsive and was then rushed to a New York City hospital.

Guy shared on his Instagram that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery.

She has also halted her commitments and postponed her tour.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Fans have wished the singer a speedy recovery

Fans of the pop icon have wished her a speedy recovery following the news of her health scare.

@niel661 said:

"I believe she will recover because she is a strong woman and did overcome many things in her life."

@michellevisage said:

"TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN."

@donnadelory said:

"Please send her my love and support. I’ll be sending prayers for her healing."

@gabrielhlucero said:

"I have to confess that my heart stopped for a moment when I read this news. I send my best, and most sincere recovery wishes to her because the world needs to see that star shine."

@frankiejgrande said:

"Omg sending her love and healing light!"

