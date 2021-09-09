Actress Zola Nombona urges followers to take care of themselves after a health scare that landed her in hospital

The hardworking mom suffered a burnout resulting from fatigue and needed an IV drip

She took to social media to remind her followers that "we are mortals" "be kind to yourself"

Generations: The Legacy actress Zola Nombona works tirelessly. The mother recently found herself in need of medical attention when she had a burnout as a result of minimal rest and fatigue.

Zola Nombona's fans are praying for her health after she had a scare and ended up in hospital with a drip. Zola says people must take care of themselves. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

The powerhouse took to social media to share a snap of her in hospital with an IV drip. She took the opportunity as a moment to remind her followers to slow down and remember to take care of themselves because we are all human, reports OKMzansi.

Zola wrote on her story:

"Sometimes life reminds us that we are mere mortals, reminder to be kind to yourselves fatigue and burnout is a real thing"

Mzansi is certainly wishing the actress well.

