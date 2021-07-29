Zola Nombona is having a little trouble in paradise and took to social media to get some advice from her followers

Expressing her feels, Zola made it clear that her feelings are not being taken seriously and that she does not know what to do

Some fans told Zola to get out of there as she deserves better, while others told her to reassess the situation as emotional are clearly high

Generations The Legacy actress Zola Nombona was feeling some type of way and took to social media to air her frustrations. Relationships are hard work, guys.

'Generations: The Legacy' actress and new mom Zola Nombona surprised many when she took to Twitter to ask for some relationship advice.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to get some relationship advice from her followers, Zola asked what can be done if your feelings are being ignored. Shame, that’s a rough one.

Zola posted:

Seeing Zola’s plea for help, fans flocked to the comment section to let Zola know what they would do in her situation.

@Teboho_ told Zola to pack up her pride and walk away:

@Thuli_P believes the best thing to do is to get out of there:

Being very rational about the situation, @anelemotswako told Zola to try and see if maybe the love she is requiring is maybe something the other is not willing to give and if love is actually being given, but in a different way:

Zola Nombona jumps off of a bridge, conquering her fears

South African actress Zola Nombona took to social media to share the wonderful milestone of conquering her fears, reported Briefly News.

The former Intersexions actress, in which she played the streetwise teenager Shado, is over the moon after achieving the milestone. Nombona bungee jumped off the Bloukrans Bridge Bungy, which is situated at Bloukrans Bridge on the N2 Highway at the border between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

It is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungees, measuring 216 metres. The Mzansi actress was so scared that she cried before jumping, according to ZAlebs, adding that the experience taught her a lot.

"I jumped from the worlds highest bungee bridge. I was so scared I cried before jumping. I’m so proud of myself. This experience taught me A LOT. The cherry on top is that I did this in my homeland in the Eastern Cape," she said via Instagram.

