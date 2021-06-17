Zola Nombona: SA Actress Conquers Her Fears, Bungee Jumps off Record High Bridge

Local actress Zola Nombona has put a colourful feather in her cap after overcoming her fear of heights

The former Intersexions star took to social media to share the news with her fans after she jumped off the Bloukrans Bridge Bungy in the Eastern Cape

The Bloukrans Bridge Bungy is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungy measuring 216 metres

South African actress Zola Nombona on Thursday took to social media to share the wonderful milestone of conquering her fears.

The former Intersexions actress, where she played the streetwise teenager Shado, is over the moon after achieving the milestone. Nombona bungee jumped off the Bloukrans Bridge Bungy, which is situated at Bloukrans Bridge on the N2 Highway at the border between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Mzansi actress Zola Nombona conquered her fear of heights by bungy jumping off a bridge. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Frennie Shivambu.

It is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungy measuring 216 metres. The Mzansi actress was so scared that she cried before jumping, according to Zalebs, adding that the experience taught her a lot.

"I jumped from the worlds highest bungee bridge. I was so scared I cried before jumping. I’m so proud of myself. This experience taught me A LOT. The cherry on top is that I did this in my homeland in the Eastern Cape," she said via Instagram.

Nombona is the partner to South African actor and director, Thomas Gumede, with whom she shares a son that recently turned one. Taking to social media then, Gumede revealed their son’s favourite song as the pair celebrated his young life.

"His favourite song is Khuza Gogo. He walks, he thinks, he talks, he laughs and dances all day! He claps his hands and can say mama and baba (sometimes papa coz our wonderful nanny speaks Sesotho)," read Gumede's message.

"He is my pride and joy. He makes me believe I can and must overcome every problem. He is my strength, and today he is one-year-old. Only God knows how long we have on this planet and I thank HIM every day that I get to witness my son grow!"

Connie Ferguson faces fitness fear

Local actress, producer and fitness inspiration in her own right, Connie Ferguson, recently showed her fans that even she has to overcome fears.

Briefly News previously reported that Ferguson shared a candid video that shows her taking on something that she couldn't do – jumping onto a high box at the gym.

Ferguson is well known and admired for being very active and fit, but the box was one thing she just could not get herself to do. Until now. The video shows a determined Ferguson, who after some egging on by her daughter, finally overcame the obstacle.

