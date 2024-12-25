The year 2024 was of immense loss as fans bid farewell to many of their favourite stars

From Tito Mboweni to Solly Moholo, the year began on an awful note and continued to claim more lives

We took a look at the shocking number of tragic celebrity deaths as well as some of their causes

Solly Moholo, Connie Chiume and Tito Mboweni are among the stars who lost their lives in 2024. Images: Facebook/ Solly Moholo, Instagram/ conniechiume, Twitter/ tito_mboweni

Source: UGC

Briefly News took a look at the celebrity deaths that shook South Africa in 2024.

1. Dingaan Thobela

Tributes poured out for The Rose of Soweto after the three-time boxing champion passed away on 29 April from an illness.

2. Mpho Sebeng

Actor, Mpho Sebeng, tragically lost his life in a car accident in the early hours of 5 May in Potchefstroom.

3. Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo

The country learned of the horrific death of rising rapper, Malome Vector, who died in a car crash alongside Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo on 24 July.

4. Connie Chiume

Veteran actress, Connie Chiume, passed away in the hospital on 6 August, instantly sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

5. Zanele Mbokazi

Beloved Ukhozi FM presenter, Zanele Mbokazi, lost her battle with lung cancer on 12 August at 52 years old after being diagnosed in May of the same year.

6. Thabiso Sikwane

The seasoned broadcaster died in hospital after falling ill on 31 August, just hours before celebrating her 50th birthday.

7. Mapaputsi

Legendary Kwaito star, Mapaputsi, sadly died on 5 September after battling an illness.

8. Darlington "Papa G" Michaels

Condolences poured in for Papa G after the former Isidingo star lost his life on 13 September, having spent his final days in the hospital.

9. Umfundisi uNtshebe

Late comedian and rapper, Umfundisi uNtshebe, real name Philani Mandlenkosi Mabanga, reportedly passed away in his sleep on 13 September.

10. Sello Motloung

The seasoned actor died suddenly at the age of 53 after being rushed to the hospital on 15 September.

11. Timmy Kwebulana

Veteran thespian, Timmy Kwebulana, sadly passed away at 83 years old on 19 September after a short illness.

12. Willie Matlawa

The SABC Sepedi presenter was just a year into retirement after serving 40 years at the station when he sadly died on 29 September.

13. Solly Moholo

On 2 October 2024, Solly Moholo's family shared the news of the legendary gospel star's death after battling a brief illness.

14. Tito Mboweni

The former governor of the South African Reserve Bank died on 12 October 2024 at the age of 65 from a short illness.

