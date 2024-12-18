Residents of Johannesburg in Gauteng experienced a tremor in most parts of the city on 17 December 2024

It was felt in Soweto, Roodepoort and surrounding areas, but fortunately, nobody was injured, and no damage occurred

South Africans believed that miners caused the tremors, and one joked that a tokoloshe caused it

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Parts of Johannesburg experienced a tremor. Images: Jeff Miller and Peter Griffith

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—On 17 December 2024, a tremor hit parts of Johannesburg. Nobody was injured, and no significant damage was recorded.

Tremor felt in Johanneburg

The City of Johannesburg reported no damage during the tremor, which hit most parts of Johannesburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, and surrounding regions. Its Richter Scale measurement has not been confirmed yet.

Johannesburg is no stranger to earthquakes. On 24 September earlier this year, parts of Johannesburg South experienced a tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale.

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in July this year. It was the second earthquake in a matter of days, and many South Africans joked about it.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans on Facebook had different views on what caused the tremor.

Donovan Van Vuuren said:

"Tokoloshe is coming for you."

Mulu Muliu Jr said:

"It's a warning from zama zamas."

Portia Ndlovu said:

"One day, we will be buried alive because of foreigners illegally mining."

Yazi Reed said:

"Mining companies are going to tear South Africa apart."

Phillipe SydneyLoionnet said:

"Zama zamas blasting underground. Where is Lesufi?"

Patience Malebo said:

"My wall cracked badly. Where can I report?"

John Maleho Mangonyane said:

"Get rid of zama zamas, and the SANDF must round up all areas known to the police where illegal immigrants who destroy electricity infrastructure reside."

