Earth Tremor in Parts of Johannesburg, South Africans React
- Residents of Johannesburg in Gauteng experienced a tremor in most parts of the city on 17 December 2024
- It was felt in Soweto, Roodepoort and surrounding areas, but fortunately, nobody was injured, and no damage occurred
- South Africans believed that miners caused the tremors, and one joked that a tokoloshe caused it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG—On 17 December 2024, a tremor hit parts of Johannesburg. Nobody was injured, and no significant damage was recorded.
Tremor felt in Johanneburg
The City of Johannesburg reported no damage during the tremor, which hit most parts of Johannesburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, and surrounding regions. Its Richter Scale measurement has not been confirmed yet.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Johannesburg is no stranger to earthquakes. On 24 September earlier this year, parts of Johannesburg South experienced a tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale.
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in July this year. It was the second earthquake in a matter of days, and many South Africans joked about it.
Netizens weigh in
South Africans on Facebook had different views on what caused the tremor.
Donovan Van Vuuren said:
"Tokoloshe is coming for you."
Mulu Muliu Jr said:
"It's a warning from zama zamas."
Portia Ndlovu said:
"One day, we will be buried alive because of foreigners illegally mining."
Yazi Reed said:
"Mining companies are going to tear South Africa apart."
Phillipe SydneyLoionnet said:
"Zama zamas blasting underground. Where is Lesufi?"
Patience Malebo said:
"My wall cracked badly. Where can I report?"
John Maleho Mangonyane said:
"Get rid of zama zamas, and the SANDF must round up all areas known to the police where illegal immigrants who destroy electricity infrastructure reside."
Gauteng experiences earthquake
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Gauteng in 2023. It struck about 10 kilometres beneath the surface.
South Africans shared videos of the seismic event, which was primarily felt in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Residents also experienced aftershocks in the days that followed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za