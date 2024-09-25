Johannesburg South recently experienced an earth tremor in the Roodepoort and Soweto areas

No damage or injuries were reported after the 2.5 magnitude tremor hit parts of Johannesburg

South Africans are getting used to the country experiencing weird weather or disasters of late

Parts of Johannesburg experienced an earth tremor on Heritage Day, but South Africans are used to weird things happening in the country of late.

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa is experiencing a lot at the moment, and netizens are wondering what’s next.

Following the heavy snow that blanketed parts of South Africa over the weekend, the country also experienced devastating fires and now an earth tremor.

Joburg hit with 2.5 magnitude earth tremor

The city experienced the earth tremor just before 8 pm on Heritage Day, with the epicentre being located in Johannesburg South.

Joburg’s Emergency Medical Services had no reports of damages or injuries and could not confirm the magnitude of the earth tremor at that stage.

The Council of Geoscience (CGS) later confirmed that preliminary results showed the earth tremor registered a magnitude of 2.5.

Was it an earthquake?

According to CGS, due to the low magnitude, the incident can only be considered an earth tremor.

CGS noted that seismic events in South Africa less than 4.0 could be considered tremors because they are more frequent and occur more commonly in mining towns and nearby areas.

Netizens puzzled by the latest disaster

The news of the tremor had some on social media wondering what was happening in the country.

Others believed it had to do with mining.

@Morakane4182591 said:

“Mzansi is going through a lot.”

@SizakeleMa43649 added:

“One day, we will wake up, and Johannesburg will have swallowed its residents.”

Joe Zama Thomas said:

“A lot is going on.”

@MoeketsiMotaun just accepted weird things would happen:

“Don't worry. It is our other new normal.”

@ETshamugero added:

“Another earthquake in Joburg. Those dilapidated buildings will end up collapsing.”

@BoiSadiki blamed Zama Zamas:

“Felt it for about 10 seconds, this is the result of Zama Zamas blasting underground.”

Mzansi jokes about Johannesburg earthquake

The recent earth tremor in Johannesburg is not the first one to hit the area this year.

Briefly News previously reported that two earthquakes shook Joburg in July 2024.

Many joked that the earthquake was in response to Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet.

