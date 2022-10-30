A 4.2 magnitude tremor hit Gauteng in the early hours of Sunday morning, shaking windows that causing a loud sound

The tremor is classified as a light earthquake on the Richter scale, and Westonaria residents might feel aftershocks

South Africans went online to comment on whether the earthquake happened naturally or was caused by human activities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gauteng experienced a 4.2 magnitude tremor on Sunday morning. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Residents of Westonaria woke up to seismic activity on Sunday morning after 4 am. The area, which is South of Johannesburg, was hit with a 4.2 magnitude tremor on the richer scale.

Currently, there are no reports of structural damage or casualties, but a warning has been issued for residents to remain careful.

Aftershocks from the light earthquake could be experienced hours to weeks later, resulting in buildings collapsing and injuring people, reported ENCA.

South Africans took to social media to comment are about the rare occurrence of earthquakes in the country and shared their theories of what might have caused the earth to shake in Westonaria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read some comments on the issue below:

@SAFirst6 stated:

"Hiding the truth! These are mining-induced tremors, and the mining companies must pay. Stop misleading the public. South Africa has zero earthquake risk. "

@johann_mynhardt mentioned:

"It is mining. The whole of Westrand is hollowed out already. We can probably build an underground city already."

@Mxm79736529 commented:

"It doesn’t rain but pours for this country."

@MogaleMokoena said:

"There's your terror attack."

@DeeKellySuperdr shared:

"I definitely felt it as I was awake already."

@Mr_Katleg0 posted:

"I heard a thunder-like sound and thought it was the rain."

KZN floods: Residents asked to leave low-level areas, more flood warnings issued

Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal province might have to contend with more floods as warnings about more heavy rains have been issued. The heavy rains are forecasted to occur over Easter, and disaster management teams are on high alert.

According to SABC News, officials urge KZN residents to move away from low-level areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News