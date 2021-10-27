An earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck a quaint Johannesburg suburb

The earth-shattering event happened in Boksburg, 12 km away from Germiston, on Wednesday morning

South Africans on social media were wilding as many made light of the unusual occurrence

JOHANNESBURG - Mzansi was left shaken after a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

An earlier TimesLIVE report claimed the Council for Geoscience concluded the earthquake happened just one minute after 11 am, per a computational analysis.

An earthquake hit the Johannesburg suburb of Boksburg on Wednesday morning. Image: Getty Images.

The South African later reported that the epicentre of the seismic event was traced to the Boksburg suburb of Klippoortje, with the shockwaves subsequently felt as far away as Germiston, which is located about 12 km away.

Despite its destructive power, there were no reports of damage or casualties in the aftermath of the violent tremor.

Earth tremor not the first to hit area

It is not the first time Boksburg has been affected by the naturally occurring phenomenon. In July, an earthquake that measured 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale reportedly struck the area.

The Council for Geoscience released a short statement encouraging residence or others who felt tremor when it struck to share their experiences.

“The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” read the statement.

Humour reverberates across social media

There were plenty of reactions to the seismic event on social media as Saffas attempted to make sense of the scenes that played out.

Briefly News a look at some of the reactions below.

@Mavis Scheepers-Boberg wrote:

"Oh my goodness Eskom can now blame earthquake for load shedding."

@Valdrina Mmago Bashimane said:

"It also happened in Polokwane east side on Monday."

@Xhoba Phumzi Mbiyo added:

"I’m sure this was during that Independent Media Press conference."

@Dinabantu Sipho offered:

"Eagerly waiting for some folks to say the world is coming to an end..."

@Lebo Relebohile shared:

"For a moment I thought the house would collapse."

@Tumelo Jan Tsotetsi observed:

"It's because of Quinton de Kock."

@Mkhululi Nonzaba Nkopo remarked:

"Thought I was going to die."

