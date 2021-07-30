Gauteng residents woke up to an unusual tremor on Friday morning and they took to social media to share their experiences

According to local media reports, the tremor measured 4.2 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was traced to Alberton in Ekurhuleni

According to social media users, some thought the ground-shaking phenomenon was just a dream but some say it was a text message from the bank notifying a debit order

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Gauteng residents are sharing their experiences regarding the tremor that shook parts of the province on Friday morning. Some people have hilariously shared their stories but some were seriously scared.

EWN reports that many residents confirmed that they experienced this unusual development in places such as Northcliff, Glenvista, Boksburg and even in the north of Pretoria after 6:30am.

The publication further reports that the tremor weighed 4.2 on the Richter scale and was traced to Ekurhuleni around Alberton where the epicentre hit 10 kilometres underground.

Looking at the reactions on social media, Briefly News found some hilarious and serious comments as it is a trending topic on Twitter and various platforms.

Gauteng residents confirm they heard the ground shaking on Friday. Image: @cityofjoburgza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Inenekazi said:

“Last week we were all from KZN this week we all live in #vosloorus and have just survived the world's biggest earthquake.”

@Reverend_TD said:

“Too many tremors lately and around the same time in Joburg and surround.”

@Stevenseomane said:

“#tremor my friend heard a huge sound in the morning.”

@Bugzito said:

“I honestly thought it was my imagination waitsi.”

@Kgeshy said:

“Mines that were not rehabilitated will always pose risks. In Joburg Wits abandoned mines are a problem. Last night some people experienced tremor (land shake) and others somewhere are still experiencing acid mine drainages. #tremor”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Ration_Q said:

“So Bra God was just showing us that he is still in charge... if He wants He could send the real earthquake. #tremor”

@E_Phela said:

“I thought it was my mind playing with me when I had that little twerk.”

@Shaahid7 said:

”People are going to want a special R350 #tremor grant now.”

3.8 Magnitude tremor hits Durban in the early hours of Thursday morning

In a recent and similar post, Briefly News reported that 17 June, 2021 saw a so-called 'tremor' or earthquake shaking Durban, KwaZulu-Natal amidst the early hours of the morning as the country arose to the news.

Earthquake Alert on Facebook posted these figures following the report: "Local time at epicentre: 17 Jun 4:01 am (GMT +2). Hypocentre depth: 10.0km. Magnitude: 3.8." Phoenix, Verulam, Newlands West, Tongaat and Inanda are the areas where most people felt the earthquake, along with Pinetown.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za