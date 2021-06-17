3.8 Magnitude Tremor Hits Durban in the Early Hours of Thursday Morning

An earthquake or tremor allegedly hit Durban, KZN and many South Africans report having felt the force of it

Saffas reportedly woke up to their houses shaking as they sat up in confusion due to the fact that this is not a common occurrence in the coastal city

The tremor happened on Thursday, 17 June, at 4:01am and the magnitude was recorded as 3.8, according to reports

17 June, 2021 saw a so-called 'tremor' or earthquake shaking Durban, KwaZulu-Natal amidst the early hours of the morning as the country arose to the news.

Earthquake Alert on Facebook posted these figures following the report:

"Local time at epicentre: 17 Jun 4:01 am (GMT +2). Hypocentre depth: 10.0km. Magnitude: 3.8."

Phoenix, Verulam, Newlands West, Tongaat and Inanda are the areas where most people felt the earthquake, along with Pinetown.

Media reports

Following reports by News24 quoting Volcano Discovery, they were given unconfirmed reports of a tremor 34km northeast of Pietermaritzburg at 4.01am.

According to ECR, it's understood that the tremor lasted for approximately two to three seconds.

Take a look at some of the reactions below

@fakeernoordeen said:

"Did anyone else feel the tremor or am I just sleep-deprived?"

@themba_nutella wrote:

"Aibo, did I just feel a tremor?"

@Queen_Lii asked:

"Who else felt the tremor?"

Tremor in Cape Town

Last year, Briefly News reported that Cape Town experienced a very mild earthquake. According to reports, the quake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, which is considerably below the 5.5 measurement that usually qualifies an earthquake as destructive.

There were no reported damages to properties or fatalities in the area although many locals have taken to the social media app, Twitter, to share their thoughts and experiences during the light earthquake.

Their concerns are undoubtedly valid since this is the second quake to take place in the area in only a short period of time. In September, the Mother City experienced a more destructive quake which measured at 6.2.

