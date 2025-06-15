Jose Riveiro has shared insights into his rise as a football manager over the past three years, admitting that his career progression wasn't something he had planned for but acknowledging that his hard work at Orlando Pirates

The Spanish manager joined the Premier Soccer League in 2022 after spending time in Finland and was largely unknown to many football fans and pundits upon his arrival. He was labelled a plumber by some media houses when he came to South Africa.

The former Celta Vigo youth coach left a remarkable record at the Sea Robbers before he left the club to join Al Ahly this summer. The Spaniard won five domestic titles for the Buccaneers but could've made it six in the just-concluded season but lost the Nedbank Cup trophy to Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

Riveiro led Al Ahly against Inter Miami in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

Riveiro reflects on his remarkable coaching journey

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Riveiro admitted he never imagined this path when he first arrived in Johannesburg three years ago.

“Honestly, it was never part of the plan. As coaches, we understand how rare it is to land a perfect project. I was fortunate to find that with Orlando Pirates three years ago," the former Orlando Pirates mentor said.

“I was lucky enough to meet the club’s expectations, and that’s what led me to where I am today. Al Ahly saw that and offered me the chance to lead another strong project, and here I am, doing my best alongside my coaching staff.

“We haven’t had much time to prepare for this competition together, but we’re giving it our all. You know me, I’m not someone who makes grand statements about my future.

“I just focus on doing my job the best I can, trying to positively impact the players' careers and lives. In doing that, I hope to contribute to the success and legacy of the club — and right now, that’s Al Ahly.”

What's next for Riveiro's Al Ahly

Al Ahly were the better side in the first half against Inter Miami, but they were unable to convert their chances, with summer signing Trezeguet missing a penalty.

Riveiro's side will switch focus to their next match against Brazilian side Palmeiras on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Metlife Stadium in New York City.

Source: Briefly News