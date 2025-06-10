Orlando Pirates and Monnapule Saleng are set to take a new direction amidst their ongoing issues since last year December

The South African international is currently linked with a move to city rivals Kaizer Chiefs and CAF Champions League most successful side Al Ahly

The Bafana Bafana star still reportedly values the Soweto giants and might be open to any decision the club take this summer before the start of next season

Orlando Pirates have reportedly taken a new decision on Monnapule Saleng's saga, with the Bafana Bafana star being linked with Premier Soccer League rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and African giants, Al Ahly.

The Buccaneers and Saleng have been at loggerheads since last year, with the player being ousted from the team since December 2024. The South African international's last match in the colours of the club was the group-stage fixture against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Jose Riveiro, during his time with the Soweto Giants, failed to provide a detailed explanation of what was going on with the player and the club. The Bucs also failed to share an update on the issue.

Orlando Pirates and Monnapule Saleng are set to find a solution to their ongoing issues. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

It looked certain that the South African forward would be leaving the Mayfair this summer after things went south at the beginning of the season, but the PSL giants are reportedly taking a new decision concerning the whole issue.

Pirates take a new decision on Saleng's case

According to the report, Saleng may end up staying at Orlando Pirates despite all the issues and the transfer news linking him with a move away from the club.

As per Soccer Laduma insider, Saleng will not only end up staying at Mayfair but will play a huge role under the new manager next season.

“Orlando Pirates are occupied with preparations for the 2025-26 campaign, and you can predict more players to be permitted to move on this summer in order to create room for new signings to come to the club,” according to an insider on Soccer Laduma.

"Saleng is one of the players the Soweto giants are currently busy with concerning his future.

“But from what I comprehend, there is a slim chance for the player to stay, if the parties work out their discrepancies. If not, then anything could happen.

"At the end of the day, he needs to get back on the field and play. The club values the player, and he also loves the club, it’s just that there were problems that needed to be sorted out, which influenced his progress at the club negatively this campaign."

Pirates are still looking out for a new coach which is their main priority at the point, but they are yet to pick their perfect replacement for Jose Riveiro.

Rulani Mokwena, who recently parted ways with Wydad Athletic Club, recently broke his silence concerning reports linking him with a return to Pirates.

Chiefs reportedly reach agreement with Saleng

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs and Monnapule Saleng are said to have reach an agreement on a pre-contract ahead of a summer move.

The South African forward and the Glamour Boys are yet to make an statement concerning the reports, and the player's club didn't confirm the news.

Source: Briefly News