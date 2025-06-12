Mamelodi Sundowns star Arthur Sales has bid farewell to single life after marrying his long-time partner, Eduarda, in a beautiful private ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa

The couple exchanged vows just days before Sales heads to the United States with the Sundowns squad for the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Congratulations poured in for the newlyweds after the Mamelodi Sundowns star's wife posted pictures from the event on social media

The Brazilian star joined the Premier Soccer League giants last summer after leaving Belgian club Lommel SK and has gone on to become one of the important players for the club this season.

The 22-year-old was part of the squad that won the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, scoring eight goals and providing the same number of assists. He was unable to guide the Pretoria giants to their second CAF Champions League title after losing to Pyramids FC in the final, but it was still a good season for the Brazilian.

Sales tie the knot with long-time girlfriend

Congratulations were in order when Sales decided to seal the deal with his long-time girlfriend, Eduarda, in Pretoria before travelling with the Sundowns squad to the United States.

The South American couple had the ceremony at what appeared to be the Brazilian Embassy in Pretoria and were joined by Sundowns teammate Lucas Ribeiro Costa, with their young daughter also present at the event.

Eduarda took to Instagram to share the great news about their marriage, posting pictures and a video from the event, accompanied by a lovely caption.

"Married at last... 💍," she said.

"I chose you 3 years ago, and I still choose you every day. I want to share my whole life with you! I love you without explanation, my husband."

The post generated several reactions from fans, fellow footballers, and followers on social media, with most comments being congratulatory.

Reactions as Sales ties the knot with his partner

Lucas Ribeiro commented:

"Beautiful ❤️ I wish you all the happiness in the world 🙏🏾."

melaniee.ar said:

"How cute everything perfect ✨ God bless you guys."

mochilardaje wrote:

"Ahhhh how beautiful, as a good cancer patient I wish a world of love for you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

gabriel_nferreiraa reacted:

"Congratulations, I wish you all the happiness in the world, always count on me, I love you ❤️"

_____.mym shared:

"Beautiful, God bless your beautiful family Edu💝 💕."

lanalenartowicz added:

"Congratulations to the couple!!! May you forever be happy and bright. ✨"

Sundowns star ruled out of FIFA Club World Cup

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns would be without one of their key players for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to a serious injury.

The South African international is set to undergo a surgery and will be out of action for some months.

