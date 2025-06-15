Thabo Cele has expressed his strong desire to wear the Bafana Bafana jersey again after recently missing out on a call-up to the national team and also being unable to participate in the COSAFA Cup due to injury.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele has opened up on his desire to don the Bafana Bafana jersey once again after a recent snub from the South African national team and also missing the COSAFA Cup.

Cele returned to Mzansi in the January winter transfer window and proved to be a good signing for the Glamour Boys as he was part of the players that played an important role in ending their trophy drought with Nedbank Cup triumph.

The former Fakel Voronezh star was called up for the Bafana Bafana B squad that participated in the COSAFA Cup but withdrew from the team due to injury.

Cele opens up on his passion for playing for Bafana

In a recent interview, Cele stated the place he was when he received the call-up letter for the Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup, but the doctor informed him he wouldn't be able to go because of his condition.

“When I received the national team call-up, I was in Durban,” Cele explained.

“But the doctor immediately said it wouldn’t be possible because of my condition. If you’ve been following the recent matches, you’ll have noticed I was either subbed off early or didn’t play at all, that was due to ongoing fitness struggles."

Cele confirmed that injury was the main reason behind his absence from the COSAFA Cup squad, but made it clear his passion for the national team remains unwavering.

“My heart is always with the national team because I love this country,” he said.

“Any time I’m given a chance to represent South Africa, I’d wake up at 2 a.m. if I had to, that’s how much it means to me. Unfortunately, I’ve just been dealing with an injury.”

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder also confirmed that he continues to watch and support Bafana Bafana in all their games.

“I still watch every Bafana Bafana game, it’s football, and I support my country,” he added.

“Since I was a kid, like many others, my dream has always been to represent South Africa.

“I’ve been chasing that dream through the U20s and U23s. Just like our soldiers wear the South African badge with pride when they go to war, I want to wear it too, and fight for my country on the pitch.”

Source: Briefly News