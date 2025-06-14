Five people were killed in a crash on the N2 near Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 13 June 2025

The driver of one of the vehicles was speeding at over 170 kilometres per hour when he collided with another vehicle

He veered off into a truck, and five passengers in the other vehicle died; the driver who survived was arrested and charged with drunk driving

ERMELO, MPUMALANGA — Five people were killed in an accident on the N2 in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on 13 June 2025, after the driver of another vehicle crashed into another vehicle at breakneck speed. The driver was arrested and will appear in court soon.

What happened in Ermelo?

According to eNCA, the driver of one of the cars was speeding at over 170 kilometers when he crashed into a seven-seater sedan. He reportedly ignored warnings from law enforcement officers to stop his vehicle.

The driver, who was alone, was arrested and charged with excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing to stop when ordered by a law enforcement officer. He is expected to appear in court, and the Mpumalanga provincial government is investigating the cause of the accident.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post shared their views.

SE Blessing Bongani Sibande said:

"This is very horrific. Condolences are in order."

Rodgers Banes said:

"Guys, I always saw overspeeding and dating more than one woman as old-fashioned. There's no more fun in that."

Halley Ndlovu said:

"Remove those trucks. The N2 is too congested, all in the name of looting."

Lebogang Lebza said:

"Speed kills. I'm even afraid to go with cars."

Thoks Will asked:

"Why is that speeding driver not charged with culpable homicide?"

Paul Stan Ford said:

"170km/h with a Corolla was clearly a suicide attempt."

