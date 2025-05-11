Three teenagers were killed when a bakkie overturned on the N2 highway near Beacon Bay on 11 May 2025

One adult was also killed, and 14 others were injured in the accident when a soccer team was returning from a tournament

South Africans weighed in on the accident, questioning why so many people were travelling in a bakkie

Four lives were lost when a bakkie overturned on the N2 highway. Image: @SowetanLIVE

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE – Tragedy has struck on the roads in the province as four people have been killed in an accident near Beacon Bay.

The accident, which happened late on the night of Saturday, 10 May, occurred when a bakkie overturned on the N2 highway. It is reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to it overturning.

Three teenagers were killed in the accident

According to reports, three of the four victims were 14-year-old boys. The fourth was the driver of the vehicle.

A total of 14 others were injured in the accident. They were taken to Frere Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the youngsters were part of a football team that was travelling back from a tournament at the Bunkers Hill soccer stadium when the accident occurred. They were travelling back to their homes in Gonubie.

Transport Department weighs in on crash

MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha, extended his condolences to the families of the victims following the crash.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, also shared his sentiments on the matter.

"A very unfortunate incident that has claimed the lives of three young boys and their mentor, coming back from a soccer tournament and headed back home,” Binqose said.

14 others were injured when the bakkie overturned on the N2. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on tragic accident

The accident sparked many reactions online, as South Africans questioned why so many were travelling in a bakkie.

Mynderd Palm said:

“The law is that you must use a seat belt, but the police look away when people are transported on the back of a bakkie. Maybe it is time to take responsibility for your actions.”

Nxamza Kampongo asked:

“How many people is a bakkie allowed to carry?”

Clive Dhambuza noted:

“So, it was carrying more people than a 15-passenger taxi.”

Tawanda Makuku stated:

“99,9% of road accidents are a result of human error.”

Kanonge Tawe questioned:

“Bakkie? Fourteen people? What kind of a bakkie is that?”

Neliswa Bukumkani Byl also asked:

“16 people? Bakkie😳?”

Neo Dupont stated:

“Guys, don't act as if you never rode on the back of a bakkie, please. You now forget when you were in a bakkie at funerals.”

Wonderful Zgambo exclaimed:

“Eish, overload.”

Eight killed in N2 Empangeni accident

Briefly News reported that eight people were killed in another accident on the N2 highway, this time in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The victims, who were mostly mothers, were killed on 11 May 2025 when a delivery vehicle collided with a truck.

South Africans were worried about the rate of accidents involving trucks, and some discussed truck drivers' driving skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News