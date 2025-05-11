Eight people were killed and 16 were injured on the N2 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on 11 May 2025

A truck collided with a delivery vehicle, eight were declared dead on the scene, and others were rushed to nearby medical facilities

South Africans were worried about the rate of accidents involving trucks, and some discussed truck drivers' driving skills

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Eight people lost their lives in an accident. Image: @ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

EMPANGENI, KWAZULU-NATAL — Eight people were killed and 16 were seriously injured when a truck collided wth a delivery vehicle on the N2 near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal on 11 May 2025.

What happened on the N2?

According to SABC News, the cause of the accident is unclear, but it's believed the crash occurred in the early hours of the morning. The light delivery vehicle was transporting passengers when it collided with the truck.

Emergency medical personnel from KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service responded and found that the eight occupants of the vehicle were already dead. They then assisted the sixteen survivors who sustained injuries. Local authorities launched an investigation into the accident.

Accidents on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

What did South Africans say?

Nerizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were worried about the rate of accidents on the road.

Trust Kekana said:

"People are dying every day. It's a blessing to be alive. It's wise to pray for your beloved ones every day before they go to work."

Lesiba Thaba said:

"Truck drivers, bafethu. They don't rest. They are the main course of this."

Thirtee Four said:

"Church people died, and people thought that it was football fans."

