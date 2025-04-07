Two people, including a six-year-old boy, were tragically killed in an accident on the N2 northbound

Approximately 10 patients were injured when five vehicles were involved in the crash near the NPC Cement factory

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province has witnessed a number of fatal crashes since the beginning of 2025

A six-year-old was among two people killed in a crash on the N2 Northbound. Image: @_ArriveAlive

KWAZULU-NATAL – A six-year-old child has been tragically killed in a horrific accident on the N2 northbound in the province.

The youngster was among two people killed in a multiple-vehicle accident near the NPC Cement factory in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Several others were injured during the crash, which took place at approximately 4 pm on Sunday, 6 February 2025.

5 vehicles involved in a fatal crash

According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services, who responded to the scene, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson stated that two of the vehicles overturned numerous times following the collision. He added that as a result, the passengers, most of whom were children, were flung out of the vehicles onto the busy freeway. Jamieson explained that paramedics quickly set up a triage system and called for more ambulances to assist.

“About 10 patients sustained serious to critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics,” he explained.

The injured were then rushed to a nearby Durban Hospital for further treatment.

Youngster killed in tragic accident

Jamieson also explained that the youngster who was killed in the crash passed away in the hospital.

He stated that the six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital for urgent care but suffered a cardiac arrest while in hospital. He passed away despite efforts to save him.

The second fatality was a man who was believed to be in his fifties. The elderly man suffered major multiple injuries and also went into a state of cardiac arrest at the scene. Paramedics attempted to try and resuscitate him, but he passed away at the scene.

Paramedics were able to stabilise several patients at the scene of a deadly crash on the N2. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Deadly accidents in KZN in 2025

18 people were killed in a horrific accident on Van Reenen's Pass on 6 January.

An accident on the R103 between Roosboom and Colenso on 10 January left four people dead.

A motorist was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck on 17 February.

A bus plummeted down a steep embankment on the N2, leaving eight dead on 9 March.

Three bus crashes across Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng left 35 dead in a single week.

3 killed in Limpopo accident

In a related article, three people lost their lives in Limpopo after a truck overturned on the R36.

Briefly News noted that the incident occurred on 25 March, as the truck was carrying workers from a company.

South Africans were left horrified as over 50 people were injured in the tragic accident.

