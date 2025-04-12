1 Killed and 1 Injured in Deadly Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal Shooting
- A deadly shooting in Verulam left one person dead and another severely injured on 11 April
- The incident happened at a car wash in Grangetown; a gunman opened fire and about ands killed one person
- South Africans were worried that Verulam was become an unsafe place with each passing day
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL— One person was shot and killed and another was severely injured when gunmen opened fire in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on 11 April 2025.
What happened in Verulam?
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), two men were having their car washed when a shootout between them and unidentified gunmen broke out. The motive behind the shooting was not clear. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene. The second man was shot in the chest and in the hand.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Violent crimes that happened in Verulam
- Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Verulam on 19 July 2024, and a security guard was injured
- The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed two cash-in-transit robbers in Verulam on 4 October 2024, and one of the deceased was a most-wanted suspect
- A man was brutally murdered in Verulam on 28 December after he got into an altercation with another motorist over a parking space
- Two businesses were bombed in Verulam in June 2024 after unidentified men hurled three petrol bombs into two shops before fleeing the scene
- The South African Police Service gunned down a notorious gang leader in Verulam on 30 January 2025 after a shootout between the police and his accomplices
Netizens worried about Verulam
South Africans commenting on Facebook were concerned about crime in Verulam.
Ragini Motilal said:
"Verulam needs spiritual prayers for bad omens."
Cyril Grant said:
"That place is getting worse by the day. It needs to be locked down."
Yvonne Padayachee said:
"This is because there is no respect for a person's life, and as for the judicial system, it totally stinks. The criminals have more power and constitutional rights than the honest tax-paying citizens."
Pam Reddy said:
"This shooting will never stop. Everyday is a story."
Boni Ntuli said:
"Verulam is now worse than Stanger."
Gonabathee Govender said:
"Verulam is very dangerous."
Logie Naidoo said:
"It's like the wild west. It's getting crazy with these shootings."
KZN couple flees after abandoning baby
In another Verulam-related article, Briefly News reported that a couple who was caught having sex in a bush ran away. They abandoned their baby while engaged in the sexual act.
A baby crying alerted members of the community, who contacted RUSA. When they responded, they found a couple having sex a few metres away. The couple grabbed their child and ran away.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za