A deadly shooting in Verulam left one person dead and another severely injured on 11 April

The incident happened at a car wash in Grangetown; a gunman opened fire and about ands killed one person

South Africans were worried that Verulam was become an unsafe place with each passing day

VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL— One person was shot and killed and another was severely injured when gunmen opened fire in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on 11 April 2025.

What happened in Verulam?

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), two men were having their car washed when a shootout between them and unidentified gunmen broke out. The motive behind the shooting was not clear. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene. The second man was shot in the chest and in the hand.

Violent crimes that happened in Verulam

Netizens worried about Verulam

South Africans commenting on Facebook were concerned about crime in Verulam.

Ragini Motilal said:

"Verulam needs spiritual prayers for bad omens."

Cyril Grant said:

"That place is getting worse by the day. It needs to be locked down."

Yvonne Padayachee said:

"This is because there is no respect for a person's life, and as for the judicial system, it totally stinks. The criminals have more power and constitutional rights than the honest tax-paying citizens."

Pam Reddy said:

"This shooting will never stop. Everyday is a story."

Boni Ntuli said:

"Verulam is now worse than Stanger."

Gonabathee Govender said:

"Verulam is very dangerous."

Logie Naidoo said:

"It's like the wild west. It's getting crazy with these shootings."

KZN couple flees after abandoning baby

In another Verulam-related article, Briefly News reported that a couple who was caught having sex in a bush ran away. They abandoned their baby while engaged in the sexual act.

A baby crying alerted members of the community, who contacted RUSA. When they responded, they found a couple having sex a few metres away. The couple grabbed their child and ran away.

