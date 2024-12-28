The Verulam South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal arrested a man for allegedly killing someone over a parking space

The victim and his colleague were delivering ice cream to a store when a driver confronted them in the parking space

A fight broke out, and the driver took the victim's gun and shot him twice, killing him on the spot

A fight over a parking spot ended in death. Images: @DasenThathiah/ X and Westend61/ Getty Images

VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL — A fight in the parking space in the Verulam CBD in KwaZulu-Natal left one person dead after he was shot in the chest on 28 December 2024.

Man killed over parking spot

According to @DasenThathiah, the incident happened in the afternoon on the corner of George Sewpersad/Moss and Ireland. Members of the Reaction Unit South Africa were called to the scene where a man with two gunshot wounds to the chest was on the floor, dead.

The dead man's colleague revealed that they parked their car in the driveway of a business delivering ice cream when a bakkie driver confronted them, accusing them of obstructing the driveway. The bakkie driver and his two acquaintances reportedly started assaulting the two. One of them, the driver, took the victim's gun and shot him three times. He was declared dead on the scene. They fled, and one of them returned and handed himself over. He was arrested.

Violent KZN crimes during the festive

The province of KZN has experienced violent crimes in the festive season. Recently, a man was arrested in the province after allegedly killing a toddler and severely assaulting another child. The children are believed to be his stepchildren.

Another man, who was former Police Minister Bheki Cele's nephew, murdered his partner and their child before taking his own life. The incident happened on 19 December, and the gruesome scene was found the next day.

South Africans react

Netizens were disappointed and heartbroken that the victim was killed over a parking space.

uLumko said:

"People have very deep issues. Let's all try to avoid altercations with strangers. Rather apologise even if you know you aren't working."

Mdu Maphumulo said:

"He did well by returning with the firearm and handing himself in."

Hozeh said:

"This is sad, considering that such a matter could have been resolved by just talking."

Cllr Welekazi said:

"We are an angry nation."

Ndlombango ka Tomase said:

"People are angry, hey."

