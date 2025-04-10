Kedibone Diale-Tlabela held a prayer meeting in response to the rising taxi violence in Gauteng

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern about the number of taxi-related murders

South Africans stated that actions, not prayers, were needed to deal with taxi violence

MEC for Transport in Gauteng, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, held a prayer session in response to the rising taxi violence in the province. Image: BFG Images/ OJ Koloti

GAUTENG – Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has held a prayer session in the province to call for an end to the taxi violence in the province.

The Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Transport in Gauteng held the prayer session in Soweto on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

The prayer session was held in response to the surge of taxi-related violence in the province, but many argued that action, not prayers, was needed.

Approximately 30 deaths reported since March 2025

Residents who attended the prayer session said they too were affected by the taxi violence as many civilians were caught in the crossfire.

Approximately 30 people have been killed since last month (March), with the latest tragedy taking place on 7 April.

Three marshals affiliated with the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) were shot dead while patrolling in the area of Mofolo Village, Soweto. The victims were travelling in a vehicle when suspects in another car opened fire on them.

The latest shooting is just another in a string of violence in the province, with police investigating numerous murder cases.

Premier concerned by rise in taxi-related crimes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has also raised concerns about the ongoing taxi violence in the province.

Lesufi made the comments following the murders of the three men in Mofolo.

“We cannot allow taxi associations and bosses to do as they wish in our province. Yesterday alone, three people were gunned down, bringing to 30 people killed in the last month alone in our province. This is enough,” he said.

Lesufi said law enforcement officers needed to show the perpetrators who was the boss, adding that they only needed firepower to tackle this matter.

South Africans don’t believe prayers will help

Social media users weighed in on the MEC’s decision to host a prayer session, with many saying that action was needed now.

Thabo Shabir asked:

“You don't think the churches prayed for world War to end?”

Dante WaKurara questioned:

“And that's the plan?”

Botie Risimati Chauke suggested:

“A prayer won't solve the war, but actions will. Suspend all associations until the case is solved.”

Willie Lekuba questioned:

“Why didn't she hold prayer sessions when the innocent children died from food poisoning? Mxm, this one only goes where the money is.”

Warren Nisbet stated:

“Praying never solved anything.”

Oscar Oli Ramopi sarcastically added:

“Yes, that's what we need, a prayer😑.”

