Four more criminals met their fate at the hands of police in the two latest shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal

Two cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspects each were shot and killed in Verulam and Ndwedwe

Several suspects managed to flee during the Verulam incident, leading the police to launch a search

Two more gunfights with police in KwaZulu-Natal have accounted for four suspected criminals. Image: KZN SAPS

DURBAN — More suspects have fallen to police gunfire in KwaZulu-Natal after four cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspects were killed in two shootouts in Verulam and Ndwedwe on Friday, 4 October.

In Verulam, cops shot and killed two CIT robbers, including a most wanted suspected CIT mastermind, after clashing with them at New Glasgow.

4 CIT suspects killed in Verulam, Ndwedwe

Police tracked down and identified their vehicles on New Glasgow Road during an operation on Friday night.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said police attempted to pull the suspects over after catching up to them.

"A white single cab bakkie sped off while a silver [Toyota Corolla] sedan pulled over. The passenger fired shots at the police, who returned fire.

"The suspects were fatally wounded in the [ensuing] shootout. [Officers] found two firearms, a pistol and a rifle, at the scene," said Netshiunda.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the rifle was stolen in a CIT robbery in Verulam in August 2024, while forensic investigators established that the pistol was a police-issued firearm, and its serial number filed off.

"The 55-year-old suspect had a May 2024 warrant of arrest out. He is also linked to at least 23 cases of CIT robberies," he added.

A search for the escaped suspects is underway.

Meanwhile, another two wanted CIT suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Ndwedwe.

They had reportedly fled from the police during a previous encounter. The men attempted to evade law enforcement again, allegedly opening fire on officers.

However, a joint operational team, including the Hawks' Tracking Team and Anti-Gang Unit, the Provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT), Pietermaritzburg (PMB) K9 and Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, subdued them.

No law enforcement were wounded in the exchange.

2 Wanted suspects killed in Mariannhill

In another recent gunfight, Briefly News reported that another shootout with KZN police resulted in two more suspects dead on Wednesday, 2 October.

The men were reportedly linked to murders, extortion and other serious crimes in and around Mariannhill.

