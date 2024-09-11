Three suspects were killed in separate gunfights in which three officers were injured in KwaZulu-Natal

The incidents happened in Maphumulo on Tuesday and in Durban and Mariannhill on Wednesday

A manhunt is underway for one suspect who managed to get away following an incident in Mariannhill

Three shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in three dead suspects and three injured police.

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — Three suspects have been killed, and three police officers were injured during separate shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, 11 September, two officers came under fire in Maphumulo outside Stanger, pursuing a murder and cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspect.

KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officers were injured in the ensuing gunfire.

"When the police traced and pounced on him at an address at Okhalweni in the early hours of Wednesday, he refused to [cooperate].

"He opened fire at them when they [resorted to] the use of minimum force to gain entry into the house to apprehend him.

"The officers returned fire, and fatally wounded him. The officers received medical attention at a hospital," said Netshiunda.

In a second unrelated incident, also early on Wednesday, police received intel on a suspect wanted for murder and attempted murder — which occurred after midnight on Wednesday, 4 September — and hunted him down.

He had allegedly gone to a block of flats, entered a third-floor apartment on Mansel Road in Durban, and shot a couple in their bed.

"A man was declared dead at the scene, and his female companion was rushed to hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds. Their three-year-old child was unharmed during the shooting," said Netshiunda.

He said a team traced the suspect to an informal settlement in Cato Crest, where the suspect opened fire at them.

"Police [returned fire], and he was shot dead. [Paramedics] treated one officer for a minor injury after being struck in his bullet-resistant vest."

In a third incident one day earlier, cops killed another suspect after responding to reports of a hijacked taxi in the Mariannhill area on Tuesday, 10 September.

Netshiunda said the alleged hijackers dropped off the driver on Edwin Swales Drive before police caught up with them on Cato Manor Road.

"The suspect in the passenger seat opened fire at the officers, and a gunfight ensued. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. However, the passenger continued to shoot."

The suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. Cops recovered two firearms in the vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the suspect who fled.

"We will never be intimidated by gunfire. When suspects shoot at police, it won't stop us from going after them," added Netshiunda.

"When we confront armed suspects, we send teams suited for the action. So, if they fire at [law enforcement], they should expect the same force ... if someone has to die, that person must not be wearing blue."

