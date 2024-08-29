Three suspected cattle thieves were killed in a shootout with private security in the Nhlazuka area in KwaZulu-Natal

The men had tried to shoot their way out of being arrested once security tracked them down at a Mid Illovo farm

The police's Richard Netshiunda told Briefly News an investigation was underway, including into three murders

Three more suspected criminals have been wiped out by law enforcement in KZN. Images: @DasenThathia

Source: Twitter

RICHMOND – In one of the latest shootouts with law enforcement, three suspected cattle thieves were killed by private security in KwaZulu-Natal.

The trio were suspected of violent crimes and stock theft following an incident in which they allegedly stole cattle in the Nhlazuka area at Msunduzi in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality on Wednesday, 28 August.

3 Suspects killed shootout with security

Community members caught the men while slaughtering the stolen cattle before the suspects allegedly fired shots and fled from the scene on foot.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda told Briefly News that private security later spotted them at a farm in Mid Illovo.

"When they approached them, the suspects reportedly got into their vehicle and fired several shots as they sped off," said Netshiunda, who added that a security guard suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

"The suspects abandoned their car and fled on foot. A search ensued, and they were traced to a house in the Mandosi area, where they were hiding.

"A gunfight [erupted] with security, and the suspects were shot and killed. [Police responded and] recovered two AK47 assault rifles and a pistol."

Mid Illovo police are investigating a case of attempted murder and three counts of murder.

Encouraged citizens applaud effort

Social media was abuzz as X users toasted the battle against the rampant crime in the province. Briefly News looks at some of the loud reactions.

@Zakhele99242334 wrote:

"Speedy recovery to the Magma Security hero/ine. We appreciate your great work."

@nomercy_2020 said:

"Hope the bullets are okay. Quick recovery to the officer."

@Aya_Muzi added:

"The @SAPoliceService did a splendid job."

KZN cop among 3 robbers killed in gunfight

In related news, Briefly News reported that a gun battle between suspects and KZN police saw three robbers killed in Ntuzuma on Sunday, 18 August.

Police said a rogue officer was among the trio, killed in two separate shootouts with cops. Initially, two suspects, believed to be masquerading as police and who were involved in an earlier robbery, were killed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News