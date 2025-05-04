A collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R63 in the Eastern Cape resulted in the deaths of 15 people

Five others sustained serious injuries in the accident that happened between Maqoma and Adelaide on 4 May 2025

The taxi was travelling from Qionce to Cape Town in the Western Cape when it collided with the bakkie, which was travelling in the opposite direction

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens mourned the death of 15 people in an accident in the Eastern Cape. Images: Golden Voice Media/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

EASTERN CAPE — A Toyota Quantum and a bakkie collided on the R63 in the Eastern Cape on 4 May 2025, and 15 people died. Five were seriously injured in the accident, and South Africans were horrified.

Where did the Eastern Cape accident happen?

According to SABC News, the accident happened on the R63 between Maqoma and Adelaide. A taxi carrying passengers from Qonce to Cape Town in the Western Cape collided with a bakkie, which was travelling in the opposite direction. Both of the drivers and 13 passengers died; one passenger succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The spokesperson of the Provincial Transport Department, Unathi Binqose, said the accident was the deadliest in the Eastern Cape since the festive season. He said not even the accidents during the Easter weekend claimed this many lives. The transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha, conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. He also called for investigators to leave no stone unturned.

15 people died in an accident in the Eastern Cape. Image: GroblerduPreez

Source: Getty Images

Deadly Eastern Cape accidents

South Africans horrified

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post lamented the accidents, and some blamed reckless driving.

Annes Muller said:

"Most of these horrible and unnecessary accidents and deaths happen mostly at night and early hours of the morning."

Sandile Msenti Mwelase said:

"Overtaking when you shouldn't and you hurt innocent people."

Dosini Nqabashe said:

"Taxi drivers are the most irresponsible drivers in South Africa."

Trust Kekana said:

"We don't know how to drive, simple. Most of the drivers need anger management. They get upset too easily."

Rhoyi Lebesana said:

"Results of overtaking on the barrier line."

5 die in Eastern Cape accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five people died and thirteen were injured in an accident in the Eastern Cape in September 2024. The accident occurred in Libode.

A taxi was travelling to KwaMajola village from Mthatha when the driver lost control and flipped the taxi over. A two-month-old was among those who died in the accident.

