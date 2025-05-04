15 Dead and 5 Injured in R63 Head-On Collision Between Taxi and Bakkie in Eastern Cape
- A collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R63 in the Eastern Cape resulted in the deaths of 15 people
- Five others sustained serious injuries in the accident that happened between Maqoma and Adelaide on 4 May 2025
- The taxi was travelling from Qionce to Cape Town in the Western Cape when it collided with the bakkie, which was travelling in the opposite direction
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
EASTERN CAPE — A Toyota Quantum and a bakkie collided on the R63 in the Eastern Cape on 4 May 2025, and 15 people died. Five were seriously injured in the accident, and South Africans were horrified.
Where did the Eastern Cape accident happen?
According to SABC News, the accident happened on the R63 between Maqoma and Adelaide. A taxi carrying passengers from Qonce to Cape Town in the Western Cape collided with a bakkie, which was travelling in the opposite direction. Both of the drivers and 13 passengers died; one passenger succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The spokesperson of the Provincial Transport Department, Unathi Binqose, said the accident was the deadliest in the Eastern Cape since the festive season. He said not even the accidents during the Easter weekend claimed this many lives. The transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha, conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. He also called for investigators to leave no stone unturned.
Deadly Eastern Cape accidents
- About 15 people died and many were injured when a taxi and a Mazda SUV collided on the N9 in Graaf Reinet on 16 December 2024
- On the same day, three people died on the R61 Bizana route when a single-cab bakkie collided with a sedan
- Two accidents on the R409 and the N3 claimed seven lives on 20 December 2025, and a car overturned outside Mdantsane in one of the crashes
- An infant was among the five who were killed in an N2 head-on collision in the Eastern Cape on 20 January 2025
- Four people, including a three-year-old, died when a VW Polo crashed on the N2 near Makhanda on 12 February 2025
Police divers retrieve constables' VW Polo from Hennops River, Mzansi questions condition of vehicle
South Africans horrified
South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post lamented the accidents, and some blamed reckless driving.
Annes Muller said:
"Most of these horrible and unnecessary accidents and deaths happen mostly at night and early hours of the morning."
Sandile Msenti Mwelase said:
"Overtaking when you shouldn't and you hurt innocent people."
Dosini Nqabashe said:
"Taxi drivers are the most irresponsible drivers in South Africa."
Trust Kekana said:
"We don't know how to drive, simple. Most of the drivers need anger management. They get upset too easily."
Rhoyi Lebesana said:
"Results of overtaking on the barrier line."
5 die in Eastern Cape accident
In a related article, Briefly News reported that five people died and thirteen were injured in an accident in the Eastern Cape in September 2024. The accident occurred in Libode.
A taxi was travelling to KwaMajola village from Mthatha when the driver lost control and flipped the taxi over. A two-month-old was among those who died in the accident.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za