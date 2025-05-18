Two people were injured and one person was killed when two cars collided with each other in the Eastern Cape

The accident happened between Tsitsikama and Humansdorp on the R102, and it involved a bakkie and a passenger vehicle

South Africans slammed reckless driving and called on motorists to be cautious when driving on the road

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

An accident killed one person in the Eastern Cape. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — One person was killed and two were injured when two vehicles collided with each other on the R102 in the Eastern Cape on 17 May 2025.

Deadly accident on R102 in Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, a bakkie and a seven-seater vehicle were travelling between Humansdorp and Tsitsikama when they collided with each other. It's not clear how the accident occurred. However, the driver of the bakkie died at the scene, and a passenger was rushed to the hospital.

The driver in the seven-seater was the only one who was seriously injured in the accident, and he was rushed to the nearest hospital. The South African Police Service opened a case of culpable homicide.

One person was killed in a horrific Eastern Cape accident. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent accidents on South African roads

South Africans not happy with road fatalities

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were angry at the rate of road fatalities in the country.

Amigo Ndlovu said:

"We've got to pray for the Eastern Cape."

Mekoana Sereme said:

"A majority of our road accidents are caused by drivers using illegally-acquired drivers' licenses, unroadworthy vehicles, laissez-faire attitudes towards rules and regulations, reckless behavioural patterns, human error, especially overspeeding and talking on the cellphone or texting while driving."

Lucky Risenga Nobela said:

"Yoh, what a bad Sunday in the Eastern Cape."

Samkelo Mpuru said:

"Reckless driving. If someone is found driving at a higher speed, it should not be negotiated through fines."

4 killed in an accident in the Eastern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that four people, including three teenagers, were killed when a bakkie overturned on the N2 highway near Bacon Bay in the Eastern Cape. The accident happened on 11 May, and one adult was also killed in the crash.

A bakkie overturned after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The victims were travelling from a tournament at the Bunkers Hill soccer stadium. A total of 14 other teenagers were injured and taken to Mount Frere Hospital.

