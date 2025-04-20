Accidents on Gauteng's roads over the Easter long weekend have left 15 people dead so far

There was also carnage on the roads in Mpumalanga, where 15 people were killed in numerous crashes

KwaZulu-Natal had its fair share of accidents, as 73 people were injured in accidents in the province

A total of 15 people were killed on the roads in Gauteng and Mpumalanga over the Easter long weekend. Image: @_ArriveAlive

GAUTENG – A total of 15 people have been killed on the roads in Gauteng over the Easter long weekend.

The province has recorded 14 fatal crashes since the start of the long weekend, but it is not the only one to be plagued by deadly crashes.

The country’s roads have witnessed numerous bad accidents, with Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Free State also experiencing devastating crashes like Gauteng.

Gauteng Traffic Police confirm 9 pedestrians have died

As the long weekend draws closer to an end, the Gauteng Traffic Police confirmed that it had recorded 14 fatal crashes, with 15 people having been killed as a result. Nine of the fatalities were pedestrians.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa warned that there could be more accidents as they expected traffic volumes to increase as holidaymakers returned to their homes.

He urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to prevent any further fatalities.

73 injured on KZN’s roads

KZN also experienced a number of accidents, and while there were no fatalities reported, there were many injuries.

On Friday, 18 April, two heavy-duty trucks were involved in a collision which left three people injured. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Town Hill along the N3 highway.

A second accident in the same area just before 3 am left 65 injured. The accident involved at least 15 vehicles, including a bus, two trucks, two taxis, and 10 light motor vehicles.

One person suffered serious injuries, three suffered moderate injuries and 61 suffered minor injuries.

An accident in the Upper Tongaat area on Thursday, 17 April, left a further five people injured. Two vehicles were severely damaged in the crash, and one driver, who was trapped in a car, was in critical condition.

Mpumalanga experiences deadly Easter weekend

KZN’s drivers were fortunate to avoid fatalities, but Mpumalanga’s motorists weren’t as lucky. Two fatal crashes in the province on the N4 left eight people dead in the space of two days.

Six people were killed in the first accident on 17 April, while a further two were killed on 18 April. Both accidents occurred on the N4 stretch of road. Further accidents left the death toll in the province at 15, as another fatal accident was reported late on 18 April.

There were also fatalities in the Free State, where two people were killed following a head-on collision between a bus and a motor vehicle on the N8 near Petrusburg on Thursday, 17 April.

Toddler killed in R35 accident

Briefly News reported that three people were killed in an accident on 18 April 2025 on the R35, Mpumalanga.

The toddler was among three killed when a multipurpose vehicle collided with a truck near Middelburg.

One of the drivers entered the R35 when it was unsafe to do so, causing the fatal accident.

