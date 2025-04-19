A luxury train travelling from South Africa to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe collided with a locomotive on 18 April 2025

The accident resulted in multiple injuries, and no fatalities as the train travelled from Pretoria carrying international tourists

Netizens were concerned about the conditions of railroads in Zimbabwe, and some blamed the Zimbabwean government

Netizens were concerned after a luxury train collided with a locomotive in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE — Netizens blamed Zimbabwe's poor infrastructure after a luxury train from South Africa carrying tourists collided with a locomotive in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on 18 April 2025.

What happened in Bulawayo?

According to eNCA, four crew members of the Rovos Rail Train were injured in the accident. The train, which carried international tourists enroute to Victoria Falls, travelled from Pretoria to the neighbouring country. It's reported that 18 tourists were injured and 14 of them were taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital. The collision caused several of the carriages to derail.

Zimbabwean train accidents

Zimbabwe has had a few railroad accidents with high numbers of fatalities. One of these was the Dete train crash which happened in 2003. A crowded passenger train carrying over 1100 passengers collided with a freight train. A total of 50 people died in the accident, and 64 people were injured.

Three years later, two trains bound for Bulawayo collided at a crossing. Five people died and 24 others were injured, including six critical injuries.

Train accidents in South Africa

Five learners died and numerous others were injured when a scholar transport bus collided with a train in Mafube near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on 31 July 2024. The learners were on their way home from school when the accident occurred.

About 35 people were injured when a train travelling to the Dal Josafat Station in Paarl, Western Cape, derailed on 17 September. Nobody died in the crash, and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa investigated the crash.

A train accident occurred in Zimbabwe between a locomotive and a luxury train. Image: @Daddyhope

Netizens concerned about railroad safety

Netizens commenting on Hopewell Chin'ono's @daddyhope X tweet shared their concerns about the conditions of Zimbabwe's railroads.

MORAL Authority said:

"Worst part is having to be airlifted to hospitals in Botswana and South Africa because there are not enough facilities in Zimbabwe."

Kudakwashe Mungaraza said:

"This tragic collision is not just an accident. It's the inevitable consequence of decades of looting, neglect, and political appointments based on loyalty instead of competence."

Ngiyabonga said:

"Other than the horror of this accident, imagine the impact on tourism as Rovos will halt this service, and even more Zimbabweans will be out of work."

Gavin Preller said:

"And the South African government, along with the ANC, must take blame for continuing to support corrupt elections in Zimbabwe."

Ernest Nkewuernes said:

"Sad news. SADC countries must revive their infrastructure to attract tourists and investments."

