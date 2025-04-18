Two people were killed when a taxi rolled down an embankment on the N4 in Mpumalanga on 18 April

The accident comes a day after six people were killed in a head-on collision on the same stretch of road

The victims of the crash are believed to be Mozambican nationals who were heading to Johannesburg

Community Safety and Security Liaison Head of Communication, Moeti Mmusi, spoke to Briefly News about the crash

An accident on the N4 has left two people dead and 13 others injured. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Source: Facebook

MPUMALANGA – Tragedy has struck on the N4 stretch of road in Mpumalanga, after another fatal crash has claimed the lives of two people.

The latest tragedy, which occurred in the early hours of 18 April, comes one day after six people were killed in a collision between an SUV and a bakkie.

Both fatal accidents occurred on the N4 toll road, which has previously been listed as one of the country’s most dangerous roads by the Department of Transport.

Two seriously injured as taxi rolls down embankment

According to reports, the two fatalities occurred when a taxi rolled down an embankment. 13 other people were also injured.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mpumalanga’s Community Safety and Security Liaison Head of Communication, Moeti Mmusi, further explained that two of the 13 injured were seriously injured, while the other 11 suffered slight injuries.

Mmusi also confirmed that the incident occurred between 4 and 5 am, so driver fatigue could not be ruled out at this stage.

“The accident is currently under investigation,” he noted.

A second fatal crash on the N4 in two days has left another two people dead. Image: Middelburg Observer

Source: Facebook

Victims believed to be Mozambican nationals

Mmusi also noted that the people involved in the crash were believed to be Mozambican nationals who were travelling to Johannesburg for a religious event.

Many groups travel at this time of year to religious pilgrimages across the country, resulting in more fatalities over the Easter period. In March 2024, 44 Botswana nationals passed away when the bus they were travelling in crashed and caught fire. The group was heading to Limpopo for a pilgrimage before the accident.

Department is concerned about stretch of road

Mmusi also noted that the department was concerned about the N4 stretch of road following the second fatal crash within two days.

He said that while it was a beautiful road, it was also home to numerous fatal accidents. While he noted that inclement weather factored into some of these accidents, he urged motorists to also exercise caution on the roads.

“We expect motorists to play their part and obey the rules of the road as well,” he said.

