Tragic N4 Crash Claims 5 Lives, 3 Others Seriously Injured After SUV and Delivery Vehicle Collide
- Five people were killed when an SUV and a delivery vehicle collided on the N4 in Mpumalanga
- Three others were seriously injured in the accident on the N4 on the road between Belfast and Machadodorp
- The Provincial Spokesperson for Community Safety, Security and Liaison said inclement weather could have been to blame
MPUMALANGA – The Easter weekend has gotten off to a tragic start as at least five people have been killed in one accident.
The victims were killed following a head-on collision between a delivery vehicle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on the N4.
The accident occurred on the toll road between Belfast and Machadodorp in Mpumalanga on 16 April 2025.
Three injured in deadly N4 crash
According to Provincial Spokesperson for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi, three others were seriously injured in the crash.
Mmusi also added that the crash may have been caused by the bad weather.
“It is believed that the inclement weather may have caused this accident, because it is rainy and wet, and motorists cannot see well on the roads,” Mmusi said
Emergency Services were called to the scene as the road remained closed for many hours. Mmusi also advised motorists to use alternative routes, as the road remained closed.
Preparations are in place ahead of Easter weekend
The Easter weekend is often one of the most dangerous times on the country’s roads due to the number of vehicles travelling.
The Department of Transport in the various provinces have all launched campaigns to promote safety ahead of the busy.
Over 40 Botswana nationals were killed on 28 March 2024, one day before Easter, when they were travelling from Botswana to the headquarters of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Limpopo. An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor.
In 2022, over 30 people lost their lives in Zimbabwe as they travelled for the annual ZCC pilgrimage to Limpopo. Over 70 people were injured in the accident, and 13 people were left in a critical condition.
Department of Transport warns about new trend on the roads
Briefly News also reported that the Department of Transport warned about a new cause of accidents.
Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa noted that motorists were making content while driving.
South Africans argued that the poor state of the roads was the real cause of the numerous accidents.
