Moloko Monyepao was suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni following allegations of negligence

An investigation was launched into Monyepao after the municipality lost R2 billion in revenue

South Africans questioned why he was only suspended when R2 billion had been lost

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Moloko Monyepao was suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni following allegations of negligence, which led to the loss of R2 billion in revenue. Image: Alberto Case/ @City_Ekurhuleni

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The City of Ekurhuleni is never short of drama and now the council has been hit with more controversy.

The municipality’s Chief Information Officer, Moloko Monyepao, has been suspended following allegations of negligence.

Monyepao’s alleged negligence is said to have cost the city R2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

System issue results in R2 billion shortfall

It has been reported that the city recorded a shortfall of R2 billion in revenue as a result of a billing system failure.

Over 1,600 electricity accounts were tampered with, with some balances either reduced or completely wiped out.

The problems reportedly began in July 2023 but were only picked up in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Monyepao suspended as investigation begins

Monyepao, the head of the city’s Information Communication & Technology (ICT), has been suspended as an investigation into the shortfall begins.

Monyepao, as the person responsible for overseeing the system, is in the spotlight. Questions have been raised about how he failed to detect the irregularities, with some suspicions raised that he may be involved.

Households and businesses whose accounts were tampered with will still be required to repay the amount that they were undercharged.

The municipality has had its fair share of issues this year already. On 27 February 2025, a motion of no-confidence was set to be heard against the speaker. It was withdrawn just before it was due to be heard.

On 19 March, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers embarked on a strike over wages and overtime, blocking numerous roads around the city.

South Africans are annoyed and frustrated

Social media users weighed in on the news of Monyepao’s suspension, with some annoyed that he wasn’t punished further.

Billy Moorcroft

“Not negligence. That is plain, straight corruption.”

Bruce Patcha added:

“You lose R2 billion and then get suspended. In China, your head would get chopped off.”

Harry Van Der Merwe stated:

“cANCer cadres doing what they do best. Corruption is an integral part of their DNA.”

@LetlatsaMo1345 asked:

“What does suspension achieve when I'm laughing all the way to the bank with that huge loot?”

@Victor46715833 said:

“Instead of sending him straight to jail, you suspended him. Kanti, what is R2 billion?”

Emalahleni Local Municipality officials arrested

In a related article, two Emalahleni Local Municipality Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) were arrested on 16 April 2025.

Briefly News reported that the duo, aged 54 and 55, were arrested after they were caught accepting a R20,000 gratification.

South Africans were frustrated by the news and believed that the case would soon disappear like many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News