Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers embarked on a strike over wages and overtime

Officers used their officials vehicles to block highways, bringing traffic to a standstill

South Africans were fuming with the action of officers, saying action needed to be taken against them

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers embarked on protest action, blocking highways and bringing traffic to a standstill. Image: @Abramjee/ @AfricaFirsts

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers have returned to work, but questions remain about whether their conduct was justified.

Disgruntled officers blocked major highways across the Ekurhuleni region on 19 March 2025, bringing traffic to a standstill. The protest left thousands stranded and unable to reach their destinations timeously.

Officers voiced frustration with their salaries and also the city’s decision to scrap overtime payments for members. Some noted that top-ranking EMPD officials were given a pay hike, while those on the ground didn’t receive a similar increase. You can view a video of the protests here.

The strike’s legality questioned

The protest raised the question of whether essential services like police officers be allowed to protest.

Speaking to eNCA, the Head of Communications for the City of Ekurhuleni, Phakamile Mbengashe stated that emergency services personnel were not allowed to go on strike. He added that police officers were also not allowed to protest while in uniform and in possession of their weapons.

He added that they would be meeting with representatives from the EMPD to discuss their grievances on 20 March, reiterating that they didn’t approve of the protest action undertaken by officers. The EMPD officers gave the City seven days to respond to their complaints or face further protest action.

South Africans fume at officer’s conduct

Social media users were not thrilled with the conduct of officers, saying that action needed to be taken against them.

@TamiTamijack7 said:

“Lol, only in South Africa will those responsible for enforcing the law, break the very same law by blocking the free movement of people. Those officers need to be arrested and fired.”

@V0ltimort exclaimed:

“What the hell are they protesting for? And with our taxpayer money. The whole lot should be fired. That's theft right there. They are stealing our money by using state vehicles and while on duty.”

@Soweto_God added:

“All of them should be fired for using state resources for their strike.”

@MMASouthAfrican stated:

“Utter nonsense. Behaving just like the Taxi mafia. Have they not obtained enough bribes already? Pathetic.

@Jikingqina claimed:

“Metro police have a taxi mentality. They are doing this because other people did it and nothing happened to them. We need to put our foot down on this.”

@Barbara94062061 said:

“It just shows there’s no patriotism. They are here to protect. They should follow the right channels.”

