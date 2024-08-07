In a now-viral video online, Gauteng traffic law enforcement officials can be seen engaging in a heated argument

The scenes, in a clip by @KeletsoMss, show the highly charged exchange that ends with an impounded vehicle

Amused onlookers and others taken aback by the colourful affair camped in the comments for the best reactions

Gauteng traffic law enforcement had a hearted quarrel in a now-viral video. Images: @KeletsoMss and Sharon Seretlo

Source: UGC

Cops in Mzansi served the action in HD, but not in the way Mzansi expected.

In a now-viral clip, a heated exchange between Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers and a Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) official was the order of the day.

Clip of quarrel between Gauteng cops

X user @KeletsoMss posted the video showing at least three EMPD police fiercely taking on their law enforcement counterpart.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The caption read:

"Long story short ... respect goes a long way."

The confrontation seems to be over a traffic violation after the GTP official and a woman called his wife were stopped in their private car with a license plate from another country.

Watch the video here .

Afterwards, it was established that she did not possess the correct paperwork to operate the vehicle on a South African road.

However, the Gauteng Traffic cop is equal to the confrontation, displaying belligerence towards the two male and one female EMPD officer, whom he gives the middle finger.

"You will not fight me! You will not fight me! I'm law enforcement! ... "I'm taking a video, not a picture!" the female officer is heard screaming after he's seen trying to grab her phone while she records.

The back-and-forth about South African traffic law continues with insults being exchanged, including the words "clown" and "ABET" being thrown around.

The GTP officer boasts about his motor vehicle licensing examiner credentials as the nearly seven-minute clip continues.

Another picture from the post purports to show the war of words ended with EMPD impounding their colleague's vehicle.

The material of the heated confrontation generated over 600,000 views in the almost 24 hours since its posting.

Another 4700 likes, 2000 bookmarks, 1800 reposts and almost 600 comments ensured it went viral.

SA engrossed amid erupting drama

Briefly News looks at the replies as locals assessed the scenes, reacting with a mixture of constructive, critical, and hilarious observations.

@Khumbu_official wrote:

"This Traffic Board guy is a problem in the Eastrand. He is vicious and rude."

@Limpooi17 said:

"Whoever introduced smartphones with cameras killed the world. Unnecessary drama."

@sabelostorm assumed:

"In two days, the lady will be sitting at home on suspension."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News