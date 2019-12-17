How to check vehicle registration status online in South Africa 2023

Vehicle registration is one of the requirements for all vehicle owners in South Africa. Anyone who purchases a vehicle must register it within the period outlined in the law. This is essential for numerous reasons, the most prominent being proof of ownership. When one is purchasing a locally used vehicle, there are simple ways to check whether the vehicle is duly registered. Learning how to check a vehicle's registration status online is an essential step towards obtaining information about the car's accident history, ownership, and whether it has been stolen.

South Africa does not have a centralized information-sharing system when it comes to vehicle registration. This means those doing registration checks have to use third-party service providers who have access to the registration information.

How to check a vehicle's registration status online

Here is how to check a vehicle's license status online in South Africa.

Using Vehicle Check

Vehicle Check is a South African car information portal that is commonly used to check an automobile's registration status. This site provides information about the vehicle's outstanding finance, police interest, ownership status, model type, and accident history, among other details.

Here is how to check a car's registration online using the Vehicle Check site.

Navigate to the company's website on your favourite browser. On the menu located in the top left corner, click on the 'menu' tab. Select 'home' You will be redirected to a page asking you to input the license plate or VIN number of the car you are searching for. Keep in mind that the VIN number yields more accurate results. After inputting the VIN or license number, input your email address. Click on 'start.' You will be asked to input your credit card details since the service charges a fee (R99 per report). Proceed to pay for the service. Vehicle Check will email you a copy of the car registration status report.

What information can you get with Vehicle Check?

Here are some of the details the status report will contain (the results may vary depending on the information available).

Accident indicator

Body shape

Body type

Carbon emissions

Colour

Engine number

Engine size

Financial history

Fuel consumption

Fuel type

Intro year

Manufacturer

Mileage history

Model type

Police interest (if the car was stolen)

Power

Registration number

Torque

Transmission type

VIN number

Warranty start date

It is worth noting that the portal only provides information about passenger vehicles only. Still, it can also provide limited information about commercial automobiles, motorcycles, and trailers. Reports on these are almost always incomplete, though.

Using First Check

First Check is another vehicle registration status check portal. It works almost the same way Vehicle Check does. The platform is said to have a direct link with the country's police database, giving it access to wide-ranging information concerning car registration, conditions, police interests, and accident history.

Here is how to do a vehicle registration number lookup using First Check.

Open your favourite browser and navigate to the First Check website. On the homepage, you will see fields where you can input the vehicle's VIN number or license plate number. Once you type in the car details, click on the tab labelled 'get your report.' The site states that a check using the VIN number has a 92% chance of a complete report, while one done with the license details has a 72% chance.

Here is a look at the different results one may get with First Check.

Match: This means the site has a record of the car in its database.

This means the site has a record of the car in its database. Partial match: The available record might or might not be of the car you are looking for.

The available record might or might not be of the car you are looking for. No match: The site does not have a record of the car on their database

Here is the information one can get from First Check.

Car history

Finance information

Financial obligations listed under the car

Last three inquiries made about the car

Last three recorded kilometre reading

Mileage history

Registration number history

Stolen interest information

What is a VIN number?

A VIN is a 17-digit alphanumeric number that is often found on the license disc, driver's side door or even where the windshield and dash meet. It is widely regarded as one of the most important motor vehicle identifier codes.

What is considered in a car valuation?

Numerous factors determine a car's value. The most important ones include its year of manufacture, make, model, mileage, and condition.

What is NaTIS?

It is an acronym for National Traffic Information System, a part of the country's Ministry of Transport. It is mandated with the collection and storage of information regarding online vehicle registration in South Africa, licensing, roadworthiness testing, driver testing and licensing.

How much do you pay to register a vehicle in South Africa?

The fees vary from one province to another. Registration costs an average of R200.

Is there a free vehicle registration check in South Africa?

No, there isn't. The available services charge an average of R99 per status report.

Can you import an old car into South Africa?

You can only import a second-hand vehicle into South Africa if you have been granted a permit to do so. The importation of used vehicles is restricted to protect the local motor vehicle manufacturing industry.

What side do South Africans drive on?

South Africans drive on the left-hand side of the road, and all signposts are written in English.

Figuring out how to check a vehicle's registration status online is essential for those buying or registering cars in South Africa. Luckily, there are simple ways you can use to determine various details about a car you are interested in.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the African countries with the best road networks. Roads are essential aspects of a country's infrastructure and are often the foundation on which other economic sectors are based. Developed countries typically have excellent road networks, enabling the easy and efficient movement of goods across the country.

Africa has generally lagged behind other continents when it comes to infrastructural development, roads not excluded. Still, there are several African countries that have made huge strides and boast amazing road networks.

