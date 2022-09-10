As a vehicle owner, you must comply with all traffic rules and regulations set by the South African Department of Transport. One such requirement is a NaTIS document that ensures efficient road traffic management and proves car ownership. Read on below to know more about the document.

The NaTIS was established over 25 years ago and transitioned to the electronic version (eNaTIS) in 2007. When your car details are saved in the National Traffic Information System, it is easy to track the car in case of theft. Transfer of ownership will also be smooth.

What is NaTIS?

NaTIS (National Traffic Information System) is a national register implemented by the National Department of Transport to ensure effective road traffic management in South Africa. It is a national register that records, manages, and enforces the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) requirements and the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR).

What is a NaTIS document?

The NaTIS (National Traffic Information System) document is a motor vehicle registration certificate showing vehicle ownership. It is sometimes called a Log Book, Cars Papers, or Title Deed and is issued by the transport department. The document has RC1 on the top right-hand corner and is watermarked, making it extremely hard to be cloned. The prints used are also unique and not easily found. All the information on the paper is similar to the details recorded by the traffic department.

The official paper enforces the requirements of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) and the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA). You must have the NaTIS vehicle certificate of registration when buying or selling a car. When transacting, ensure the document has a control number.

Contents of a NaTIS certificate

The NaTIS vehicle registration document has the following items:

Registering authority

Vehicle register number: This figure rarely changes even after multiple ownerships by different people. It is part of the NaTIS system and is located on the certificate/license disk.

This figure rarely changes even after multiple ownerships by different people. It is part of the NaTIS system and is located on the certificate/license disk. Vehicle identification number (VIN): The figure corresponds to the chassis of the car and is assigned by the manufacturer. The number is unique, and it must correspond to the log book.

The figure corresponds to the chassis of the car and is assigned by the manufacturer. The number is unique, and it must correspond to the log book. Engine number: The figure on the certificate must correspond to an engraved figure on the sub-assembly of the engine. The number is determined by the engine manufacturer. The certificate and engine figures should always match.

The figure on the certificate must correspond to an engraved figure on the sub-assembly of the engine. The number is determined by the engine manufacturer. The certificate and engine figures should always match. Make: This is the car manufacturer

This is the car manufacturer Series name: The car model

The car model Vehicle category: Has seven categories, including motorcycle, light passenger, heavy passenger, light load vehicle, heavy load vehicle, special vehicle, and heavy load vehicle that draws a trailer.

Has seven categories, including motorcycle, light passenger, heavy passenger, light load vehicle, heavy load vehicle, special vehicle, and heavy load vehicle that draws a trailer. Driven: How the car moves on the road and includes self-propelled, semi-trailer, trailer, and trailer drawn by a tractor.

How the car moves on the road and includes self-propelled, semi-trailer, trailer, and trailer drawn by a tractor. Vehicle status: The four statuses are New (Code 1), Used (Code 2), Rebuild (Code 3), and scrapped.

The four statuses are New (Code 1), Used (Code 2), Rebuild (Code 3), and scrapped. Date of liability for first licensing: The date that ownership of the car was transferred to you.

The date that ownership of the car was transferred to you. Last license: List the last three license numbers, starting with the most recent

List the last three license numbers, starting with the most recent Title holder: Legal owner of the car

Legal owner of the car Owner: Individual responsible for the car but cannot sell, de-register, or cross a South African border unless the title holder permits.

Individual responsible for the car but cannot sell, de-register, or cross a South African border unless the title holder permits. Control number: This NaTIS model number is unique to every certificate and acts as a security feature since it is hard to clone. It is used to ascertain the validity of the document.

How to apply for NaTIS

When making a NaTIS request for a new vehicle, you must complete and submit a Registration and Licensing of Motor Vehicle (RVL) form. Other documents needed are the official identification of the title holder and owner, a driver's license card, and a certificate issued by the vehicle's manufacturer or importer. The applicant is charged a fee that is different for each of the provinces in South Africa.

If it is a used car, you should have;

A completed RLV application form

Official identification of owner and title holder

Mass measuring certificate if tare has changed

Undergo police clearance and complete an RPC form

Proof of right to be registered as an owner or title holder (sales agreement)

What does NaTIS stand for in South Africa?

The acronym stands for National Traffic Information System. NaTIS papers are created when a car is registered and proves ownership of a particular vehicle.

What document proves ownership of a car?

A vehicle registration certificate or NaTIS document proves ownership of a car in South Africa. In case of a change of ownership or title holding, you must notify the transport department and register the car again. Forms you will need to complete when changing ownership are;

Notice of change of particulars (NCP)

Application for registration and licensing (RLV)

Notice of change of ownership/sale of motor vehicle (NCO)

Notice in respect of traffic register number (ANR)

What documents do I need to buy a car in South Africa?

Before purchasing a vehicle in South Africa, ensure you have the following official papers;

Green barcoded or SA Identity document/foreigners can present their country's original ID and relevant work permit or visa.

Proof of residence (like a utility bill)

Proof of income (latest payslip or bank statements if you are self-employed)

A NaTIS document is an important piece of paper that all vehicle owners must own. Be careful to get an authentic copy to avoid problems with the law.

