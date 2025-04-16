Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck spoke to Briefly News about the safety tips motorists should follow heading into the Easter weekend

This was after the N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to expect traffic congestion for the weekend between 18 and 21 April 2025

Jonck cautioned motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and seatbelts are always on

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Arrive Alive cautioned motorists to be careful during the Easter weekend. Image: Rodger Bosch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck warned motorists to keep their seatbelts on and ensure that their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition. This was after the N3 Toll Concession warned that motorists should expect for the Easter Weekend, which falls between 18 and 21 April 2025.

What did the N3 Toll Concession say?

According to TimesLIVE, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said road users should expect busy traffic conditions on the N3 toll route, which is an important trade and transport route for the country. Motorists have also been advised to plan their trips ahead of the traffic season.

Traffic volumes moving southbound towards KwaZulu-Natal are expected to swell from Thursday. Peak traffic is expected to subside after 7pm. Traffic travelling northbound towards Gauteng will peak from 10am on 21 April until 8pm. There will be an increase in bus and taxi traffic. Therefore, motorists should be ready for slower travel times and congested traffic conditions.

Traffic on the N3 is expected to be congested during the Easter Weekend. Image: Photo by Rodger Bosch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Arrive Alive say?

Jonck told Briefly News that there is always a markable increase in accidents during the Easter period, purely as a result of a heavy increase in traffic on the roads. He said it was important to note that during the December festive season, there are more days to travel, whereas during Easter, all the traffic goes onto the roads in a short space of time.

"Motorists, drive defensively and start by ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy, that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, then drive at a safe speed that will allow yourself the time and space to respond to emergencies. Stay alert at all times and don't be distracted. Take regular breaks and be prepared. Also, adjust your driving to the road, traffic and weather conditions," he said.

Jonck also said that motorists must stop every two hours at a safe space and limit driving in the dark to avoid criminals lurking with spikes, and to avoid animals on the roads.

Easter accidents over the years

Over 40 Botswana nationals were killed on 28 March 2024, one day before Easter, when they were travelling from Botswana to the headquarters of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Limpopo. An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor.

In 2022, over 30 people lost their lives in Zimbabwe as they travelled for the annual ZCC pilgrimage to Limpopo. Over 70 people were injured in the accident, and 13 people were left in a critical condition.

