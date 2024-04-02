High traffic volumes are expected on the country’s roads as motorists return home after the Easter weekend

Traffic officers identified some of the national roads including the N4 and N3 as most likely to be congested.

Authorities urged road user to drive safely and avoid speeding or using their cellphones while behind the wheel

Traffic volumes expected to remain high on Tuesday as South Africans return home from the Easter break. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Heavy traffic is expected to continue on Tuesday as many travelers return home before schools reopen on Wednesday.

High traffic volumes expected on national roads

The country’s roads on Monday were inundated with thousands of travelers returning home after the Easter weekend.

According to Sowetan, traffic officials predicted that the N4 between Gauteng and Mpumalanga, N3 between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a d he N1 between Limpopo and Gauteng, would be amongst the worst affected.

Officials identify major causes of accidents

Gauteng traffic officials, who monitored the roads on Monday, flagged the use of cellphones while on the road and negligent driving as some of the key causes of accidents.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane officers would also watch out for jaywalking pedestrians and speeding drivers.

“Good behaviour on the road will always preserve life as road safety remains the responsibility of every road user.”

Traffic authorities plead for motorists to be cautious

According to SABC News, traffic authorities have urged those travelling to adhere to the rules of the road. They’ve asked that motorists must not use badly lit or secluded roads.

South Africans reflect on anticipated road carnage

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga reiterated that motorists must remain cautious on the roads. Chikunga explained that preliminary Easter weekend stats show that no significant drop on road fatalities can be anticipated.

Responding to the Minister, Thami Dlamini said:

“More visibility of traffic officials will assist on reducing lawlessness on motorists. But I upload the initiative this Easter weekend it's was bit intensified keep up the good work.”

MissCandy flagged illicitly obtained licences as a problem:

“Did you know people are selling Drivers Lisences on Facebook ”

4x4biker added:

“Word wakker, gebeur elke dag [wake up, it happens every day]”

Sibonelo Mvelase emphasized that drunk drivng was the problem:

“The last time I checked, it was alcohol”

Scelo Kalashnikov believes automated vehicles could reduce road accidents:

“Mmmm..... someone said 'In the future there will be a need for self driving cars or cars driven by robots, cos humans can't drive, they make so many ‘human errors’ on the road”

