Some church leadership has taken the no-electioneering approach for politicians who may want to visit their establishments over Easter

A few politicians agreed with the clergy members and said their peers must address congregants only when asked to

Many South Africans were, however, suspicious of the timing, especially with the 29 May 2024 General Election approaching

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced broadcast journalist who has worked predominantly in radio newsrooms for over 15 years. Chirwa has occupied numerous positions, including news journalist, editor and current affairs host, focusing mainly on Mpumalanga politics and business. You can reach Zingisa at zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za.

South African churches have welcomed politicians to their Easter services but are reluctant to share the podium. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and World Youth Day via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Religious leaders have welcomed politicians to spend the Easter weekend at their services; however, many are taking a zero-tolerance approach to in-house election campaigning.

The church must hold the government to account

According to the Sowetan, clergy members expressed that their stance does not take away from their responsibility of holding politicians to account.

Reverend Pumla Nzimande told the paper that religious heads must speak out against unethical leaders.

Politicians weigh in on the relationship between church and politics

The Democratic Alliance's Solly Malatsi explained that his fellow party members only address congregations when the church makes the request.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane reiterated Rev. Nzimande's sentiments that the church must out the leaders linked to any theft from the state.

Congregants on politicians visiting places of worship during Easter

A few South Africans shared their thoughts with Briefly News on party leaders and government officials joining their services during the Easter weekend.

Bontle Molestane said she sees no malice in politicians attending church services:

" It's the biggest religious weekend ahead of elections so I think it's a great thing politicians will be seen in church. This just shows you that no one is above God."

Keoagile Mashaba questioned the politicians' timing and motives:

"Since when do they go to church? It's just an informal way of campaigning - taking advantage of the Jesus' weekend."

Hilda Mufulatsi added that such church services amount to covert politicking:

These people are going to church to get votes nothing else.

First-grade kids mock pastors

Briefly News previously reported on three grade one pupils reenacting a church scene of a paster saving a churchgoer.

A TikTok video shared by @thatom35 depicting the learners playing together during break.

In the scene, one learner is seen splashing her friend with 'holy water.'

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News