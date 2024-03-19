A hilarious TikTok video shows three first-graders playfully reenacting a church scene

In the clip, one child acts as a pastor "saving" another who pretends to be possessed and the "usher" tries to calm the situation

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who responded with banter

A TikTok video shows three first-graders playfully reenacting a church scene. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Three first-grade pupils were captured on camera hilariously reenacting a dramatic church scenario involving a pastor and a congregant who was being spiritually saved.

First-grade kids mock pastors

A TikTok video shared by @thatom35 shows the pupils playing together during their lunch break. One of them plays the role of a pastor as she splashes her fellow friend with 'holy water', who takes on the role of a congregant.

The congregant is seen reacting in a dramatic way as she hops around all over the plays, pretending to be possessed or overcome by some kind of spirit, as the third friend, the usher, tries to hold and calm her.

The pastor hilariously shouts 'fire' as the congregant screams and jumps around.

"What we see during break," @thatom35 captioned the post.

Mzansi amused by children 'playing church'

Many netizens reacted to the video with banter and funny commentary as they found the children's church play amusing and naughty.

lindiwemakhubela7 said:

"At least they play church ❤️."

S.M.V.Pwrote:

"Abaqashwe bo."

Nonhle commented:

"The usher understood the assignment ."

ntombenhlemthemb71 wrote:

"izingane zabefundisi ."

User1735739399 replied:

"Zange ngihleka so."

Aka ntokza said:

"Bamkhipha madimoni fire."

Snenhlanhla Magubane reacted:

"Yabo lengane."

sthokza mkhize commented:

" Akekho umzalwane ofake bhanana ."

Gugulethu Mlalazi said:

"Umzalwane lomunye ufake ubhanana."

Briefly News