Former president Jacob Zuma said the secret voting system in South Africa should be eliminated

He proposed to amend the electoral laws in the constitution if the MK party wins the upcoming elections

Zuma's remarks at a party rally sparked heated reactions on social media about his political ambitions

Former President Jacob Zuma addressed MK party supporters at Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg. Image: Tebogo Letsie

Source: Getty Images

Former president Jacob Zuma is making waves with his latest proposal to abolish the secret voting system in South Africa.

According to SundayWorld, he argued that it robs voters of transparency and should be done away with.

Changing constitutional law

Speaking at a rally, Zuma outlined his intentions to change electoral laws if the MK party wins in the upcoming elections, reported TimesLIVE.

He emphasised that amending the constitution is crucial to achieving his political goal.

"Why would you hide when you vote for something you love? When we govern, we will change voting laws and there will be no secret vote system."

Zuma remarks create online buzz

As the political landscape heats up in anticipation of the 29 May elections, Zuma is on the lips of many citizens.

See some comments below:

Papago Makhanani said:

"What I agree with him is this so-called democracy, and constitution has failed this country."

Tau Lesufi posted:

"This man just wants to see South Africa in ashes."

Zola Majamani commented:

"He's testing the loyalty of his MK members. "

Thandi Buthelezi asked:

"So the time it was in his favour it was all okay?"

Rethabile Malatsi mentioned:

"Zuma your time is over, just move on madala."

Ncagu KaSibungusodaka added:

"He must stop campaigning to be elected in that democratic system!"

Norm Mkayo stated:

"He benefited from the same system now he doesn't want others to benefit."

Mosimanegape Sam stated:

"Attention seeker. He did nothing for South Africans. You'll be a fool if you still listen to his lies."

Jacob Zuma’s FNB account frozen

Recently, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma's FNB account was frozen thanks to an order obtained by VBS Mutual Bank liquidator Anoosh Rooplal.

This was because Zuma defaulted on paying the loan he took from the defunct bank. Rooplal allegedly tried to get money from Zuma since he was appointed to liquidate VBS Mutual Bank in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News