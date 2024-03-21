Comedian Trevor Noah is facing criticism for a perceived shift in his political views over the years

Fans on social media claim that Noah's politics have changed significantly with some noting a shift towards the right and a less radical approach

The outspoken star is now being scrutinised for his perceived silence on certain global and South African political matters

US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah has come under fire for his political stance. The award-winning star who has previously been praised for his political stance has allegedly changed significantly.

Trevor Noah has been dragged for the shift in his political stance. Image: @trevornoah

Trevor Noah dragged for his political stance

Trevor Noah gained millions of fans across the world due to his political stance on The Daily Show and on social media. However, some fans seem to think the star has changed over the past few years.

Taking to X, a social media user with the handle @BassieLastrassi shared thoughts on how Trevor has changed. The post read:

"Hm. His politics have changed SIGNIFICANTLY over the last 5 years."

Fans weigh in on news of Trevor Noah's views on politics

As always, social media users did not hold back in the comments section. Many said Trevor had indeed changed, but it was a good thing. Others put him on full blast.

@HlomlaKomani said:

"It's about time you folks figured it out, this is not the Trevor Noah from 2017."

@MelaninZimasa commented:

"Noticed when he said nothing about Palestine even after RSA went to the ICJ. Like as a South African-born human. I just knew that his politics are not make sure. And maybe they were always like that just that we never paid attention."

@mandibabe1 wrote:

"Definitely, he's less radical & leans more right-wing lately ."

@WurdIgama_ added:

"Expected when you consider the perspective of “lived experience” that he now has but also concerning if you’ve followed him for a while."

@officialshlelo added:

"wow, you thought his politics wouldn't change after Soo much change in his life?"

@Kulani_Mgiba wrote:

"He who feeds you controls you."

