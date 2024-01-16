The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmys

The former talk show host gave a moving speech thanking the team for their amazing work

Trevor Noah's final episode on The Daily Show aired in December and he has since moved on to stand up comedy and started his own podcast

Trevor Noah has won an Emmy Award for 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'. Image: Dan Doperalski/Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Comedian Trevor Noah has bagged an Emmy award for his successful American talk show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Trevor beats talk show greats to win an Emmy

TV show host Trevor Noah walked away with an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmys. On X, the talk show congratulated and the team for this amazing achievement.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series! Congrats to @TrevorNoah and the whole team! #Emmys."

Trevor's moving acceptance speech

The former talk show host gave a moving speech as he accepted his award. He thanked the team for their contribution to the success of the talk show.

Quoted by News24, Trevor said:

"This story has been so long, so crazy, so wonderful. Thank you so much to the team and the person I always thank, the crazy genius Jon Stewart. Thank you for calling me up and asking me to come join you on this crazy journey."

Trevor then proceeded to thank the writers of the show and those who relocated from Africa to join him.

Life after The Daily Show

The last episode of Trevor Noah's show aired on 8 December 2023, and he has since moved on to stand-up comedy and started his own podcast called What Now? With Trevor Noah.

Watch Trevor in action below:

Trevor Noah celebrates successful London shows

