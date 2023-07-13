Musician Rihanna has celebrated her Emmy Awards nominations for her highly successful Superbowl Halftime show

The star has received five nods and has celebrated by thanking the people involved in making the show a success

Netizens flocked to her mentions to congratulate her, despite receiving so much hate for the performance

Despite being dubbed boring by social media users, Rihanna's Superbowl Halftime Show became the most successful out of all halftime shows. Image: Adam Bow, Taylor Hill, Lev Radin

Rihanna has much to celebrate after bagging five Emmy Awards nominations.

The five nods are for her Superbowl Halftime Show which set the internet ablaze as she made a pregnancy reveal.

Rihanna celebrates her nominations, thanks the entire team for making her performance a success

Many people called her performance lacklustre, but they were ignorant of the fact that she performed while pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rihanna said:

"5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! I'm so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!"

The 5 categories Rihanna is gunning for at the Emmys

According to The Shade Room, Riri is up for an award for Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special, Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and lastly, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

Fans still adamant on naming the performance her worst ever

Although they are happy for their fave, fans are still not impressed by the performance.

@yea_its_nic said:

"I love Rih but they need to stop with the lies Lolol. It was a terrible performance."

@_javantae said:

"As a Rihanna fan, that Super Bowl performance was meh and she didn’t perform her best songs."

@justlove_lee said:

"I’m sorry but if Rihanna win an Emmy for her performance & BEYONCÉ HAS YET TO WIN ONE FOR HER ICONIC PERFORMANCES… Then America DEFINITELY has a PROBLEM!!!"

@ms.atir704 said:

"No shade, it wasn’t all that."

@phonicskidd said:

"Nothing about that performance deserved a nomination. Yeah I said it. Maybe they just want her to show up ? To help with the rating."

